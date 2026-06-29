FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Germany vs Paraguay live match time (IST), streaming

Germany will look to end a 12-year wait for a FIFA World Cup knockout victory when they face Paraguay in the Round of 32 at Boston Stadium on Tuesday.

Julian Nagelsmann's side topped Group E despite suffering a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in their final group game, having already secured qualification with wins over Curacao and Ivory Coast. Paraguay, meanwhile, squeezed into the knockout rounds as one of the eight best third-placed teams after collecting four points in Group D.

While Germany enter the contest as overwhelming favourites, Gustavo Alfaro's defensively disciplined side have already shown they can frustrate any opponent.

Germany look to continue momentum Germany have largely lived up to expectations in North America, finishing top of Group E after scoring 10 goals across three matches. Their campaign began with a commanding 7-1 victory over World Cup debutants Curacao before Deniz Undav's stoppage-time winner secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback against Ivory Coast. Although they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador after qualification had already been confirmed, Nagelsmann will be encouraged by the form of Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane, who have consistently driven Germany's attack. The biggest selection dilemma remains at centre-forward, with Kai Havertz yet to fully convince despite starting every game, while substitute Undav has made a strong case after contributing three goals and two assists in limited minutes.

Germany will also be without injured defender Nico Schlotterbeck, while Nathaniel Brown remains doubtful. Despite those setbacks, the four-time champions know anything less than victory would be viewed as a major disappointment ahead of a possible heavyweight clash with France. Paraguay banking on defence Paraguay's route to the knockout stage has been built on discipline rather than attacking flair. After opening their campaign with a heavy defeat to the United States, Gustavo Alfaro abandoned his expansive approach and adopted a far more compact system that produced consecutive clean sheets against Turkiye and Australia. The tactical switch proved decisive as Paraguay advanced among the tournament's best third-placed teams despite scoring only twice in the group stage. However, they now face their toughest challenge yet against one of the competition's most potent attacks.

The South Americans will welcome back Miguel Almiron after suspension, but midfielder Diego Gomez is unavailable due to suspension, while defender Omar Alderete remains a fitness concern. Much will depend on experienced captain Gustavo Gomez marshalling the backline and forwards Julio Enciso and Antonio Sanabria making the most of limited counter-attacking opportunities. ALSO READ: Football without borders: Why FIFA World Cup has never been more diverse Paraguay have won admirers for their organisation, but they will likely need their finest defensive display of the tournament to halt Germany's march into the Round of 16. Germany’s run in FIFA World Cup 2026 so far: Date Opponent Result Score 14 June Curaçao Won Germany 7-1 Curaçao 21 June Côte d'Ivoire Won Germany 2-1 Côte d'Ivoire 26 June Ecuador Lost Germany 1-2 Ecuador

Paraguay’s run in FIFA World Cup 2026 so far: Date Opponent Result Score 13 June USA Lost Paraguay 1-4 USA 20 June Türkiye Won Paraguay 1-0 Türkiye 26 June Australia Draw Paraguay 0-0 Australia Who will the winner of the Germany vs Paraguay match play in the Round of 16? The winner of the Germany vs Paraguay Round of 32 match will take on the winner of the France vs Sweden match in the Round of 16 on July 5. FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany vs Paraguay predicted starting 11 Germany starting 11 (probable): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz

Paraguay starting 11 (probable): Gill; Cáceres, G. Gómez, Velázquez, Alonso; Almirón, Galarza, Cubas, Mauricio; Ávalos, Enciso Germany vs Paraguay: Head-to-head numbers Total meetings: 2

Germany wins: 1

Paraguay wins: 0

Draws: 1

Last meeting: Paraguay 3-3 Germany (International Friendly, August 2013) FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany vs Paraguay full squads FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany full squad: Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Waldemar Anton, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich, Kai Havertz, Leon Goretzka, Jamie Leweling, Jamal Musiala, Nick Woltemade, Oliver Baumann, Pascal Gross, Maximilian Beier, Nico Schlotterbeck, Angelo Stiller, Deniz Undav, Robin Koch, Assan Ouedraogo, Florian Wirtz, David Raum, Benjamin Henrichs, Alexander Nubel, Karim Adeyemi, Yann Aurel Bisseck, Chris Fuhrich

FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay full squad: Gatito Fernandez, Gustavo Velazquez, Omar Alderete, Juan Jose Caceres, Fabian Balbuena, Junior Alonso, Ramon Sosa, Diego Gomez, Antonio Sanabria, Miguel Almiron, Mauricio, Orlando Gill, Jose Canale, Andres Cubas, Gustavo Gomez, Damian Bobadilla, Kaku, Alex Arce, Julio Enciso, Braian Ojeda, Gabriel Avalos, Gaston Olveira, Matias Galarza, Gustavo Caballero, Isidro Pitta, Alexandro Maidana FIFA World Cup 2026 Germany vs Paraguay RO32: Live streaming and live telecast details When will the Germany vs Paraguay Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 take place? The Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Germany and Paraguay will take place on Tuesday, June 30.

What time will the Germany vs Paraguay Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 begin? The Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Germany and Paraguay will begin at 2 am IST on June 30. What will be the venue for the Germany vs Paraguay Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026? Boston Stadium will host the Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Germany and Paraguay on June 30. Where to watch the live broadcast of the Germany vs Paraguay Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?