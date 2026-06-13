FIFA World Cup 2026 June 14 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

The 2026 FIFA World Cup moves into its first full Saturday of action with four intriguing group-stage fixtures spread across the United States and Canada. From Brazil's high-profile showdown against Morocco to host hopefuls Qatar taking on Switzerland, Day 3 offers a mix of title contenders, returning nations and potential upset stories.

Qatar vs Switzerland

Group B

Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST (June 14)

The day's action begins with a fascinating Group B encounter between Qatar and Switzerland.

Switzerland arrive in North America as one of Europe's most consistent tournament teams. Under Murat Yakin, the Swiss have built a reputation for defensive discipline and tactical efficiency, reaching the knockout stages of recent major tournaments while producing impressive qualifying performances.

Captain Granit Xhaka remains the heartbeat of the side, bringing leadership and vast tournament experience. ALSO READ: Hosts USA begin FIFA World Cup with 4-1 win over Paraguay; Balogun shines For Qatar, the challenge is far greater. The 2022 hosts endured a disappointing campaign on home soil and have struggled for consistency since then. Managed by Julen Lopetegui, Qatar will hope to spring an early surprise and revive confidence after a difficult run of results. Can Switzerland justify their status as favourites, or will Qatar produce the tournament's first major upset? Brazil vs Morocco Group C

Venue: New York-New Jersey Stadium

Kick-off: 3:30 AM IST (June 14) Arguably the biggest group-stage fixture of the opening week takes centre stage in New Jersey as six-time hopefuls Brazil face African champions Morocco.

Brazil enter the tournament seeking a return to football's summit after falling short in recent editions. Much attention will be on new manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is leading a national team for the first time in his decorated career. Brazil's hopes will largely rest on the shoulders of Vinícius Júnior, who arrives as one of the world's most dangerous attacking players. FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 schedule Match Group Venue Kick-off (IST) Qatar vs Switzerland B San Francisco Bay Area Stadium 00:30:00 Brazil vs Morocco C New York-New Jersey Stadium 03:30:00 Scotland vs Haiti C Boston Stadium 06:30:00 Australia vs Türkiye D BC Place, Vancouver 09:30:00 Standing in their way is a Morocco side that has evolved from dark horses into genuine contenders. The Atlas Lions have continued their rise since their historic World Cup run and boast stars such as Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Díaz. A victory here could put the winner on course for topping one of the tournament's toughest groups.

Scotland vs Haiti Group C

Venue: Boston Stadium

Kick-off: 6:30 AM IST (June 14) After a 28-year wait, Scotland finally return to the World Cup stage. The Scots know this is likely their most important group match, with Brazil and Morocco awaiting in the coming weeks. A win against Haiti could provide the platform needed to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in their history. Midfielder Scott McTominay will be central to Scotland's ambitions after starring during qualification. Haiti, meanwhile, arrive as one of the tournament's feel-good stories. Despite difficult circumstances back home, they successfully navigated CONCACAF qualifying and now have an opportunity to make history. With tougher opponents ahead, both teams may view this as a must-win encounter.

Australia vs Türkiye Group D

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver

Kick-off: 9:30 AM IST (June 14) The final match of Day 3 sees two nations with strong ambitions of reaching the knockout rounds collide in Vancouver. Australia are appearing in their sixth consecutive World Cup and once again enter the tournament as one of Asia's most resilient sides. Since Tony Popovic took charge, the Socceroos have rediscovered momentum and arrive in impressive form. Türkiye, however, may be one of the tournament's most dangerous outsiders. Returning to the World Cup after a 24-year absence, they possess an exciting generation led by Arda Güler, one of Europe's brightest young talents.