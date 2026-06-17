FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its seventh day of action on Thursday, June 18, with several teams looking to take early control of their groups.

England headline the schedule with a heavyweight clash against Croatia in Dallas, while Ghana and Panama meet in a potentially decisive encounter later in the same group. In Group K, Colombia face World Cup debutants Uzbekistan, and Group A action sees Czechia looking to bounce back when they take on South Africa.

With some teams already having played once and others making their tournament bow, Day 7 promises plenty of intriguing storylines.

England face familiar rivals Croatia England begin their Group L campaign against Croatia in Dallas in one of the standout fixtures of the day. Thomas Tuchel's side enter the tournament with high expectations after an impressive qualifying campaign and will be eager to make a strong start against opponents they know well. However, England have suffered a setback ahead of the opener, with defender Tino Livramento ruled out through injury and Trevoh Chalobah drafted into the squad as his replacement. Bukayo Saka is also managing an Achilles issue but remains determined to feature. ALSO READ: It's Messi vs Mbappe: Miroslav Klose's 16-goal World Cup record in danger Croatia, meanwhile, continue to rely on a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talent as they target another deep run on football's biggest stage. The 2018 runners-up know that taking points off England could prove crucial in the battle for qualification.

Ghana and Panama eye crucial opening victory The second Group L encounter sees Ghana take on an improving Panama side. The Black Stars have encountered problems even before kicking a ball, with midfielder Thomas Partey unavailable and Mohammed Kudus sidelined through injury. Veteran coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to place his faith in Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo to lead the attack. Panama, ranked significantly higher than Ghana in the latest FIFA standings, arrive with growing confidence after reaching the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League final. Under Thomas Christiansen, the Central American side are seeking their first-ever World Cup victory and view the clash as a major opportunity.

Colombia begin against historic debutants Uzbekistan Colombia launch their Group K campaign against Uzbekistan in Mexico City. Nestor Lorenzo's men return to the World Cup after missing out in 2022 and arrive with momentum following their run to the Copa America 2024 final. Luis Diaz and veteran playmaker James Rodriguez remain central figures in a side considered capable of going deep into the tournament. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, are set to make their World Cup debut after years of near misses. Managed by World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro, the Asian side will rely heavily on captain Eldor Shomurodov and highly rated defender Abdukodir Khusanov as they attempt to spring an upset.

Czechia seek recovery against South Africa The final match of the day sees Czechia take on South Africa in Group A. Unlike the other teams in action, Czechia have already played once in the tournament and enter the contest after suffering a 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their opening game. Coach Miroslav Koubek admitted his side lacked creativity and will demand a stronger performance from key players Patrik Schick and Pavel Sulc as the Europeans chase their first points. South Africa, meanwhile, are also looking to revive their campaign after beginning Group A with a defeat to hosts Mexico. With qualification hopes already under pressure, both sides know the importance of avoiding another setback.

FIFA World Cup 2026: June 17 schedule Date Group Time (IST) Home Team Away Team 18 June 2026 Group L 1:30 AM England Croatia 18 June 2026 Group L 4:30 AM Ghana Panama 18 June 2026 Group K 7:30 AM Uzbekistan Colombia 18 June 2026 Group A 9:30 PM Czechia South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026: June 18 matches live streaming and telecast details Which two teams will feature in the first game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 18? England and Croatia will kick-start the June 18 action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at 1:30 am IST.

Which two teams will feature in the second game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 18? Ghana will take on Panama in the second match of the day from 4:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the third game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 18? Colombia will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Uzbekistan in the third game of the day at 7:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the fourth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 18? Czechia and South Africa will square off in the final match of the day in Group A at 9:30 pm IST.