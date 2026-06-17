Mbappe's historic night powers France to commanding win over Senegal

France captain Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a record-breaking evening as Les Bleus opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Senegal in New York.
Mbappe scored in the 64th minute and again in stoppage time as Didier Deschamps' side overcame a spirited Senegal team that had created several opportunities and troubled the 2018 champions for long periods.
His first goal drew him level with Olivier Giroud on 57 goals as France's joint-highest scorer, while his second saw him move clear on 58 goals.
Senegal threaten in first half
Senegal made the brighter start and created the better openings in the opening 45 minutes.
Nicolas Jackson came closest in the 23rd minute after winning possession high up the pitch and striking the base of the post. The Lions of Teranga had another chance to take the lead in first-half stoppage time when Sadio Mane cut the ball back for Ismaila Sarr, who lifted his effort over the crossbar.
France struggled to find their rhythm during the opening period, with Mbappe unable to make an impact and Ousmane Dembele failing to capitalise on several promising situations.