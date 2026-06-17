Mbappe's historic night powers France to commanding win over Senegal

France captain Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a record-breaking evening as Les Bleus opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Senegal in New York.

Mbappe scored in the 64th minute and again in stoppage time as Didier Deschamps' side overcame a spirited Senegal team that had created several opportunities and troubled the 2018 champions for long periods.

His first goal drew him level with Olivier Giroud on 57 goals as France's joint-highest scorer, while his second saw him move clear on 58 goals.

Senegal threaten in first half

Senegal made the brighter start and created the better openings in the opening 45 minutes.

Nicolas Jackson came closest in the 23rd minute after winning possession high up the pitch and striking the base of the post. The Lions of Teranga had another chance to take the lead in first-half stoppage time when Sadio Mane cut the ball back for Ismaila Sarr, who lifted his effort over the crossbar. ALSO READ: How hydration breaks are becoming the invisible opponent at FIFA WC 2026 France struggled to find their rhythm during the opening period, with Mbappe unable to make an impact and Ousmane Dembele failing to capitalise on several promising situations. Mbappe draws level with Giroud France returned after the interval with greater purpose and eventually found the breakthrough in the 64th minute.

Michael Olise threaded a pass into the right channel and Mbappe controlled the ball before sliding his finish beyond Edouard Mendy. The strike gave France a 1-0 lead and took the Real Madrid forward to 57 international goals, drawing him level with Olivier Giroud as Les Bleus' joint-highest scorer. Senegal continued to pose problems and nearly equalised in the 79th minute, but Jackson guided Habib Diouf's inviting cross over the bar. Two minutes later, substitute Bradley Barcola doubled France's advantage. Mbappe moves clear of Giroud Senegal briefly revived hopes of a comeback when substitute Mbaye curled a fine effort into the net in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

But Mbappe had the final word. The France captain struck his second goal of the evening a minute later to restore the two-goal cushion and secure a 3-1 victory. The goal took him to 58 for his country, moving him past Giroud to become France's outright leading scorer. Most international goals for France: Rank Player Goals 1 Kylian Mbappé 58 2 Olivier Giroud 57 3 Thierry Henry 51 4 Antoine Griezmann 44 5 Michel Platini 41 Messi record also falls Mbappe's stoppage-time strike also brought another milestone. It was his 14th goal at the FIFA World Cup, taking him past Lionel Messi's tally of 13 goals in the tournament.