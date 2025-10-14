FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: France miss early qualification chance

France missed a golden opportunity to seal their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being held to a 2-2 draw by Iceland in Reykjavik on Monday. The result snapped France’s perfect run in the European qualifying campaign, where they had won their first three matches.

The two-time world champions, runners-up at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, could have confirmed qualification with a win — provided Ukraine failed to beat Azerbaijan. However, Ukraine’s 2-1 victory ensured that Group D remains alive.

France lead the group with 10 points, three ahead of Ukraine. Iceland sit on four points, while Azerbaijan are bottom with one.

Playing without injured captain Kylian Mbappé, who limped off with an ankle injury in the previous match against Azerbaijan, France looked less incisive in attack. ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: List of Qualified teams; Qualification scenarios Victor Palsson gave Iceland the lead in the 39th minute before Christopher Nkunku equalised in the 63rd. Jean-Philippe Mateta put France ahead five minutes later, but Iceland responded swiftly through Kristian Hlynsson, who levelled in the 70th minute to secure a deserved point. Switzerland miss chance to qualify after goalless draw Like France, Switzerland also squandered an early qualification opportunity, drawing 0-0 away to Slovenia in Group B.

The Swiss would have clinched a World Cup berth had they beaten Slovenia and if Kosovo failed to win against Sweden. However, Kosovo stunned the Scandinavians 1-0 to reach seven points, three behind Switzerland. Slovenia now have three points, while Sweden, winless after four games, remain bottom with one. Liverpool striker Alexander Isak missed three clear chances for Sweden, compounding the host’s frustrating evening in Stockholm. Germany edge Northern Ireland, Slovakia stay level on points Germany continued their unbeaten qualifying run with a narrow 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland in Belfast. Nick Woltemade’s first-half strike proved decisive as the four-time world champions kept pace with Slovakia atop Group A, both sides locked on nine points.

Slovakia, meanwhile, beat Luxembourg 2-0 to maintain pressure on the Germans in what promises to be one of the tighter qualifying races. Belgium beat Wales 4-2 in chaotic encounter Belgium came from behind to defeat Wales 4-2 in a Group J thriller in Cardiff, with Kevin De Bruyne converting two penalties to lead the Red Devils’ charge. The match saw an unusual interruption when play was stopped after a rat invaded the field. The rodent ran near Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who attempted to remove it, before Wales forward Brennan Johnson chased it off the pitch to loud cheers from the crowd.

Belgium’s attacking quality eventually proved too much for Wales, who had taken an early lead but couldn’t contain De Bruyne’s precision from the spot. Belgium now top Group J with 14 points, one ahead of North Macedonia, who drew 1-1 with Kazakhstan, and three clear of Wales. Wales captain Ben Davies, who earned his 100th international cap, expressed pride in his team’s spirited showing despite the defeat: “I’m proud of the boys. We got Belgium to show us a lot of respect and sit back to counter, which doesn’t happen often. Their plan worked tonight, but it’s another big learning curve for a young group,” Davies said.

World Cup qualification format explained The 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature an expanded 48-team field, up from 32. In UEFA qualifying, 12 group winners will secure automatic qualification. The 12 runners-up will enter playoffs, joined by the four best-ranked Nations League group winners who did not finish in the top two of their qualifying group. The 16 playoff teams will be drawn into four paths — each with single-leg semifinals and finals — to determine the remaining four European spots for the World Cup. The playoffs will be played in March 2026. Qualification standings snapshot Group D: France 10 pts, Ukraine 7, Iceland 4, Azerbaijan 1 Group B: Switzerland 10, Kosovo 7, Slovenia 3, Sweden 1 Group A: Germany 9, Slovakia 9, Luxembourg 3, Northern Ireland 0 Group J: Belgium 14, North Macedonia 13, Wales 11, Kazakhstan 7 France and Switzerland still in control