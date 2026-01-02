AFCON 2025 Round of 16 schedule, timings and live streaming details

The 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has reached its knockout phase, with 16 teams remaining from the original 24. These teams will compete for the prestigious continental football title, with some of Africa’s best players still in contention.

Teams qualified for the Round of 16

The 16 teams advancing to the knockout stage are:

Nigeria

Egypt

Algeria

Morocco

Senegal

Cameroon

Côte d’Ivoire

South Africa

Burkina Faso

Sudan

Tunisia

DR Congo

Benin

Mali

Tanzania

Mozambique

Several star players, including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, and Victor Osimhen, continue their quest for AFCON glory with their respective teams.

However, the tournament has seen the exit of notable players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) and Patson Daka (Zambia), who were eliminated after their teams failed to advance. AFCON 2025 Round of 16 Fixtures Saturday, 3 January 2026 Senegal vs Sudan: 17:00 (Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier) Mali vs Tunisia: 20:00 (Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca) Sunday, 4 January 2026 Morocco vs Tanzania: 17:00 (Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat) South Africa vs Cameroon: 20:00 (Al Barid Stadium, Rabat) Monday, 5 January 2026 Egypt vs Benin: 17:00 (Adrar Stadium, Agadir) Nigeria vs Mozambique: 20:00 (Fez Stadium, Fez)

Tuesday, 6 January 2026 Algeria vs DR Congo: 17:00 (Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat) Côte d'Ivoire vs Burkina Faso: 20:00 (Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh) Senegal vs Sudan: A Historic Encounter Senegal will kick off the knockout rounds with a match against Sudan, who are making their first appearance in an AFCON knockout stage since 2012. Senegal, led by Sadio Mané and Nicolas Jackson, will rely on their attacking strength to overcome Sudan, who managed to progress despite not scoring a single goal in the group stage. The game will be especially challenging for Senegal, as they will be without Kalidou Koulibaly due to suspension.

Sudan, however, can be proud of their achievement in reaching this stage, and they’ll be hoping to pull off a historic result. Mali vs Tunisia: A Tight Battle Mali and Tunisia meet once again in the knockout stages after both had underwhelming group campaigns. Mali, with three draws, and Tunisia, with four points, will need to improve to advance further. Mali will be without Amadou Haidara, who is suspended, making Tunisia slight favorites, with seven wins from 15 encounters. Morocco vs Tanzania: Hosts Eyeing a Statement Performance Morocco, the host nation, will face Tanzania, aiming for a strong performance to boost confidence after an unconvincing group stage. Morocco will look to Achraf Hakimi, who made a successful return from injury, to help the Atlas Lions secure a quarter-final berth. Tanzania will be hoping to maintain their momentum after reaching the knockout stage for the first time in 45 years.

South Africa vs Cameroon: A Clash of Giants South Africa face Cameroon, with South Africa securing a spot as Group B runners-up after a late win over Zimbabwe. Cameroon, five-time champions, enter the knockout phase unbeaten and will be led by the resilient Bryan Mbeumo. This match promises to be a thrilling contest, as both teams look to prove their worth in the competition. Egypt vs Benin: Pharaohs Look to Maintain Dominance Egypt, undefeated in the group stage, will face Benin, who reached the Round of 16 with a historic 1-0 win over Botswana. Egypt, led by the legendary Mohamed Salah, will be favorites, having never lost to Benin in their previous encounters. The Pharaohs are determined to win their first AFCON title since 2010, and Benin will need to perform above expectations to secure an upset.

Nigeria vs Mozambique: Super Eagles Aim to Continue Form Nigeria has been in scintillating form, topping their group with a perfect record. Their attack, led by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, has been formidable. Mozambique, making their first-ever appearance in the AFCON knockout stages, will face their toughest test yet. Nigeria has won four of their five previous meetings with Mozambique, and they will be looking to continue their attacking dominance. Algeria vs DR Congo: A Battle of Two In-Form Sides Algeria enters the knockout round with a perfect group stage record, while DR Congo secured second place in their group. This clash promises to be one of the most intriguing ties of the Round of 16. With Riyad Mahrez and Ibrahim Maza leading the charge for Algeria, and DR Congo looking to upset the Desert Foxes, the match will be a true test of both teams' resilience.

Côte d'Ivoire vs Burkina Faso: West African Rivals Clash Côte d'Ivoire, the defending champions, face Burkina Faso, who are always dangerous in knockout stages. The Ivory Coast will rely on the talents of Amad Diallo, their top performer in the group stage, to carry them past their West African rivals. Historically, Côte d'Ivoire holds the edge over Burkina Faso, but the Stallions will be determined to cause an upset. As the 2025 AFCON knockout rounds unfold, the competition intensifies with several exciting matchups. The remaining teams, including some of Africa’s biggest footballing nations, will battle it out for continental supremacy. Each match promises to deliver unforgettable moments, with a mix of seasoned champions and emerging teams vying for glory.