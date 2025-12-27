AIFF proposes 20-season ownership and full operations takeover of ISL

India’s flagship domestic league, the Indian Super League (ISL), is headed for its most dramatic structural overhaul yet, with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) putting forward a proposal to assume ownership and operational control for the next 20 seasons. The move stems from AIFF’s revised constitution, which seeks to consolidate governance, financial planning and long-term sporting direction under the national body. The proposal was finalised after formal dialogue with ISL clubs, signalling a shift from decentralised commercial administration to a federation-led model.

Sources close to the process indicate that AIFF wants to bring stability and uniformity to league operations while strengthening the competitive ecosystem. Public comments from the federation's internal channel conveyed that the plan aims to balance commercial viability with sporting merit, with clubs urged to study the proposal before approval. Officials chose to emphasise cooperation rather than authority, underlining that solutions would emerge collectively after hearing club perspectives.

Promotion-relegation era begins A central pillar of AIFF’s blueprint is the introduction of promotion and relegation starting next season, aligning India with global football structures. The sporting calendar for each ISL cycle will officially run from June 1 to May 31 the following year, mirroring FIFA’s seasonal window and licensing cycles. Federation inputs, paraphrased from internal comments, stressed that a dynamic league ladder would incentivise grassroots investment and reduce performance stagnation at the top tier. Central budget backed by revenue shareholders The proposal outlines a fixed Central Operational Budget (COB) for every season, funded through proportionate contributions from all stakeholders holding revenue rights in the league. This will be labelled the League Membership Contribution (LMC), a mechanism AIFF believes will create predictable annual financing for operations, club licensing compliance and capped prize money distribution. Internal briefings implied that unrestricted commercial expenses would remain under a league board that will function with limited autonomy, empowered by the AIFF General Body but bound by budgetary limits.

Participation fee model and reimbursement All clubs will pay a standard participation fee of Rs 1 crore at the start of every season. Crucially, federation voices clarified indirectly that this fee is separate from COB calculations and would be fully reimbursed from central league revenue before net revenue distribution. Collectively, club participation fees will account for 20% of the COB, ensuring that operational scaling also scales club contribution. The proposal includes a built-in escalation clause—any 10% increase in the COB in future seasons would trigger a proportional rise in the participation fee. Profit-sharing and commercial partner vacancy AIFF’s model guarantees that any unspent league budget or operational surplus will be shared equally among revenue shareholders, distributed in proportion to their league revenue stakes. The first season’s total outlay has been projected at Rs 70 crore, of which 50% (Rs 35 crore) will come from clubs, 10% (Rs 7 crore) will belong to AIFF, and 30% is reserved for a future commercial partner. However, AIFF has yet to secure such a partner after a tender monitored by a Supreme Court-appointed panel yielded no bids. Federation sources indirectly conceded that a lower-than-projected COB could be sufficient this season due to fewer matches, ensuring continuity even without an external investor.