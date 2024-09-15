Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / AIFF NCE in Kolkata to host FIFA coach capacity building workshop

AIFF NCE in Kolkata to host FIFA coach capacity building workshop

Toselli, a FIFA women's football technical expert, had previously conducted the women's football strategy workshop in New Delhi in June this year.

FIFA world cup
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 5:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The FIFA coach capacity building workshop, a vital component of the world football governing body's Women's League Development, which falls under the broader FIFA Women's Development Programme, will be held at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Kolkata from September 16 to 18.

The workshop will be conducted by FIFA experts Simon Toselli and Stphanie Spielmann.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Toselli, a FIFA women's football technical expert, had previously conducted the women's football strategy workshop in New Delhi in June this year. He has been collaborating with 25 countries on different projects and implementation of strategies (AFC, OFC, CAF and UEFA).

Spielmann, a former player, is a UEFA A-License coach and a FIFA and OFC instructor. She has been part of the FIFA coach mentorship programme with the Belgium women's national team.

She has coached the senior, U19 and U16 women's teams of Tahiti and has also been the women's football development officer in the island nation.

The FIFA coach capacity building workshop will be attended by coaches from the Indian women's national teams, IWL, and IWL 2 clubs, and various other stakeholders.

The event will feature theoretical sessions in the mornings, practical field sessions in the afternoons, and dedicated one-on-one breakout sessions for personalised interaction with the experts, allowing coaches to address specific questions and concerns.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AIFF to have 'independent inquiry' into contract renewal of Igor Stimac

Mohun Bagan to get Rs 12.90 cr in compensation from defender Anwar Ali

Intercontinental Cup: India to face Syria in winner takes all match

AIFF to pay $ 400,000 to former football coach Igor Stimac as compensation

Durand Cup should return to Maidan, demands the big three of Kolkata

Topics :FIFAAll India Football Federation

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story