Haaland reaches 99 goals for Man City; Liverpool lose at Anfield to Forest

Erling Haaland moved to 99 goals for Manchester City after scoring twice in a 2-1 win against Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday. The Norwegian's double maintained City's 100% start to the league after Yoane Wissa fired Brentford ahead with just 22 seconds on the clock. Liverpool lost for the first time under new manager Arne Slot, to Nottingham Forest by a shock 1-0 at Anfield. Manchester United won at Southampton 3-0 to end its two-game losing streak. Unstoppable Haaland



Haaland scored his 98th and 99th goals in his 103rd City appearance in all competitions. And he was the width of the post away from his third consecutive hat trick after trebles against Ipswich and West Ham.

Haaland, who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or, has nine goals in four league games. He has topped the league scoring charts in each of his two seasons at City since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for $63 million.

Haaland's first goal after 19 minutes evened the game following Wissa's opener, which stunned the Etihad Stadium crowd. Haaland turned and swept a shot past goalkeeper Mark Flekken after a slight deflection off Ethan Pinnock.

He was then too strong for Pinnock when shaking off the defender and running through for his second in the 32nd.

He was inches away in the 81st; the shot came back off the post after beating the keeper.

Slot stunned



Slot suffered his first setback in English soccer after Callum Hudson-Odoi fired Forest to a stunning win at Anfield.

Hudson-Odoi struck in the 72nd with a curling effort from the edge of the box and beyond goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool had been the only team other than City to have a 100% winning record after the first three rounds, including a memorable 3-0 win against Man United before the international break.

Rashford snaps run



Marcus Rashford snapped a 12-game barren run in front of goal as United beat Southampton.

Rashford doubled United's lead at Saint Mary's after Matthijs de Ligt's scored his first for the club. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a third in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The win came after back-to-back defeats for United.

Rashford hadn't scored since March in United's win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals. He curled in a shot from the edge of the area to put Erik ten Hag's team 2-0 up at Southampton in the 41st minute.

Ten Hag said it could be a turning point for the forward.

For every striker, they want to be on the scoring list. Once the first is in, more is coming. Like a ketchup bottle, once it's going, it's coming more, he said.

De Ligt, who joined United from Bayern Munich in the offseason, headed in from Bruno Fernandes' cross in the 35th.

It could have been a different story if Cameron Archer converted a penalty for Southampton in the 33rd. Instead, his effort was saved by goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Newly promoted Southampton was reduced to 10 men when Jack Stephens was sent off in the 79th for a high challenge on Garnacho.

Late drama



Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a stoppage time penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Crystal Palace against Leicester.

Leicester led 2-0 at Selhurst Park after goals from Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi.

But Mateta sparked Palace's response with a goal in the 47th, a minute after Mavididi doubled Leicester's advantage.

Conor Coady fouled Ismaili Sarr in the box right near fulltime and Mateta was cool enough to convert.

West Ham left it even later to salvage a point in a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Danny Ings struck in the fifth minute of added time after Raul Jimenez's goal looked like earning Fulham the win.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, the manager of the month for August, was frustrated as his team was held to 0-0 at home by Ipswich.