From Khusanov to Evra: Worst debuts in the Premier League over the years

A Premier League debut is one of the most intense challenges for any footballer, no matter how experienced. The immense pressure from fans, the scrutiny on social media, and the fast-paced nature of the league can be overwhelming for newcomers. While some players rise to the occasion, others face tough beginnings. Here are some of the most memorable disastrous debuts in Premier League history:

Abdukodir Khusanov - Manchester City

In 2023, Abdukodir Khusanov, a 20-year-old centre-back, joined Manchester City for £34 million ($41m). Just five days after completing his move, the Uzbek defender was thrown into the starting lineup for a Premier League match against Chelsea. However, his debut quickly turned into a nightmare. Within the first five minutes, Khusanov mistimed a header, leading to a loose ball that Chelsea capitalized on, taking the lead. Things only worsened as he received a yellow card for a rash challenge on Cole Palmer less than a minute after the goal. His debut was a harsh initiation into Premier League football.

Joao Felix - Chelsea

Joao Felix's debut for Chelsea against Fulham in 2023 was marred by controversy. The 23-year-old Portuguese forward, on loan from Atletico Madrid, made an impression early on with some quality play. However, the match took a downturn when Felix was sent off for a reckless challenge on Fulham's Kenny Tete, just after Chelsea had equalized. His red card, which resulted in a three-match suspension, left him with a bitter memory of his first Premier League outing.

Saul Niguez - Chelsea

Saul Niguez's brief loan spell at Chelsea in 2021 began disastrously. The midfielder, brought in from Atletico Madrid, started his first Premier League game against Aston Villa. However, his performance was lackluster, with countless misplaced passes. His poor showing was so noticeable that manager Thomas Tuchel decided to substitute him at halftime. One frustrated fan even labeled his performance as 'garbage,' which summed up a forgettable debut for the Spaniard.

Patrice Evra - Manchester United

Patrice Evra went on to become one of the Premier League’s most reliable and successful defenders, but his debut for Manchester United in 2006 was far from promising. In the Manchester derby, Evra was utterly outclassed by his opponents, and it became clear that he wasn’t fully prepared for the intensity of the Premier League. Evra later revealed that he had been vomiting before the match due to a combination of nerves and a poor pre-match meal. Despite a rocky start, he soon adapted to life at Old Trafford and went on to have a remarkable career.

Gervinho - Arsenal

Gervinho’s debut for Arsenal in 2011 was overshadowed by a red card in a fiery match against Newcastle. The Ivorian forward was involved in an altercation with midfielder Joey Barton. After an arm flailing incident, Gervinho was shown a straight red card, leaving him to walk off the pitch with his head held low. While Barton’s theatrics played a part in Gervinho’s dismissal, the red card still made for a tough start to his Premier League career.

Thiago Silva - Chelsea

Thiago Silva, a veteran defender with a wealth of experience from PSG and Brazil, made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in 2020 against West Bromwich Albion. Despite his storied career, Silva was completely out of his depth in the first half, as Chelsea were 3-0 down at the break. However, this humbling experience seemed to sharpen his focus, and the Brazilian went on to become a key player for Chelsea, offering solid and consistent performances in the following seasons.

These debuts serve as a reminder of the challenges faced by players adjusting to the fast-paced nature of the Premier League. While some struggled at first, they eventually adapted and found their feet in one of the most competitive football leagues in the world.