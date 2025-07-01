Home / Sports / Football News / Al Hilal stuns Manchester City 4-3 in Club World Cup on Leonardo's goal

Al Hilal moves on to face Fluminense of Italy, which took down Inter Milan earlier Monday.

Al-Hilal's Yassine Bounou
Al-Hilal's Yassine Bounou blocks Manchester City's Savinho's shot on goal during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Manchester City and Al Hilal in Orlando. Photo: AP/PTI
AP Orlando
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
Marcos Leonardo scored his second goal on a rebound in the 112th minute, and Al Hilal stunned Manchester City 4-3 on Monday night, eliminating the Premier League power from the Club World Cup in the round of 16.

In a back-and-forth thriller at Camping World Stadium, the Saudi Arabian club took the lead three times, including twice in extra time. Kalidou Koulibaly put Al Hilal ahead 3-2 in the 94th minute, but Phil Foden who entered as a substitute four minutes earlier equalized in the 104th.

Leonardo finally put Man City away. Goalkeeper Ederson saved a header by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from inside the penalty box and the ball deflected to Leonardo, who redirected it with his right foot as he fell to the pitch near the left post.

Al Hilal moves on to face Fluminense of Italy, which took down Inter Milan earlier Monday. 

Leonardo also scored in the 46th minute to even the match at 1-1.

Bernardo Silvan opened the scoring in the ninth minute for Man City. Malcom put Al Hilal ahead in the 52nd, and Erling Haaland found the net in the 55th to make it 2-2.

Key moment 

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Manchester City and Al Hilal in Orlando, Fla., Monday. Photo: AP/PTI

Manchester City nearly won it regulation in the final seconds of added time on a counterattack that was thwarted by a hard challenge. Referees did not call a penalty, and Man City coach Pep Guardiola ran onto the field to argue the decision after the whistle.

Takeaways  Al Hilal will face Fluminense on July 4 at Camping World Stadium for a spot in the semifinals.

What they saidWe defeated a very, very strong team. That looked impossible yesterday." Simone Inzaghi, Al Hilal coach.

It's a pity. ... Nothing to say. We'll have to continue. I still have the feeling this team is doing well. We'll go home and have time to rest. Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

