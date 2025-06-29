FIFA Club World Cup R016: PSG vs Inter Miami live match time, streaming

Paris Saint-Germain make history as the first French club to feature at the FIFA Club World Cup and will take on Inter Miami in the Round of 16 on June 29 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. PSG arrive as newly crowned European champions, topping Group B despite a 1-0 loss to Botafogo. Key wins over Atlético Madrid (4-0) and Seattle Sounders (2-0) showed Luis Enrique’s side is building momentum.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, surprised many by advancing from Group A. After a goalless draw with Al Ahly and a dramatic 2-1 win over Porto, they were moments away from topping the group before Palmeiras fought back for a 2-2 draw. With Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets leading the way, Miami will look to pull off a major upset.

Despite Miami’s firepower, PSG enter as clear favourites and are expected to progress to the quarter-finals, where Flamengo or Bayern Munich await. PSG Team News Paris Saint-Germain are preparing for their next pre-season match in Atlanta with a largely settled line-up. Ousmane Dembélé, yet to feature due to a hamstring injury, has resumed training and may play limited minutes. Luis Enrique must decide between Gonçalo Ramos, Senny Mayulu or Bradley Barcola to lead the attack. The rest of the team is expected to remain unchanged after rotation in the Botafogo loss backfired. Lucas Hernández, Lucas Beraldo and Warren Zaïre-Emery were among those brought in for that game. Additionally, Marquinhos, João Neves and Fabián Ruiz are each one yellow card away from suspension.

Inter Miami Team News Inter Miami head into their upcoming match against PSG with injury concerns, as head coach Javier Mascherano remains without key players including goalkeeper Drake Callender, Gonzalo Luján, David Ruíz and Yannick Bright. Jordi Alba, who returned for a brief cameo against Palmeiras, appeared far from match-fit and is unlikely to start. Mascherano may opt for an unchanged line-up, with Federico Redondo continuing alongside Sergio Busquets in midfield ahead of Benjamín Cremaschi. Up front, Luis Suárez remains the biggest threat, having netted six goals in five Club World Cup matches and boasting four goals in five career outings against PSG.

PSG vs Inter Miami Starting 11: PSG Starting 11 (probable): Donnarumma (GK), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, F. Ruiz, Doue, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia Inter Miami Starting 11 (probable): Ustari (GK), Weigandt, Avilés, Falcón, Allen, Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia, Messi, Suárez FIFA Club World Cup R016: PSG vs Inter Miami Live Telecast and Streaming Details When will the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between PSG and Inter Miami be played? The FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between PSG and Inter Miami will be played on June 29. What time will the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between PSG and Inter Miami begin on June 29?

The FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between PSG and Inter Miami will kick off at 9:30 PM IST (June 29). What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between PSG and Inter Miami? The FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between PSG and Inter Miami will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia. Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between PSG and Inter Miami be available in India? The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between PSG and Inter Miami will not be available in India.