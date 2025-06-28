FIFA Club World Cup R016: Palmeiras vs Botafogo live match time, streaming

ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Round of 16 full schedule and live streaming Palmeiras and Botafogo face off in a high-stakes all-Brazilian clash on June 28 in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 pre-quarterfinals, marking just the second all-Brazilian encounter in tournament history. Palmeiras topped Group A with five points, thanks to a late 2-2 comeback draw against Inter Miami, and remain unbeaten. Led by Abel Ferreira, the 2020 and 2021 Copa Libertadores winners now take on Botafogo, the reigning Campeonato Brasileiro champions, in a rematch of their goalless Serie A opener earlier this year. With both teams boasting depth and flair—especially in attack—this knockout battle promises to be a tightly contested showdown filled with high drama and familiar rivalry.

Palmeiras Team News Palmeiras welcomed back Argentine midfielder Aníbal Romero, who has returned to full training and could feature in the starting XI. However, they face a defensive setback with Murilo suffering a thigh injury against Inter Miami, likely ruling him out for the rest of the tournament. In his absence, either Bruno Fuchs or Micael is expected to partner Gustavo Gómez at centre-back. Coach Abel Ferreira is known for minimal rotation and should retain his regular line-up. Teen star Estêvão and creative hub Raphael Veiga are expected to start again, meaning Felipe Anderson could continue on the bench. Vitor Roque and José Manuel López remain striking options.

Botafogo Team News Igor Jesus will lead the line for Botafogo after an excellent group stage, where he scored twice and was the team’s most active forward. The striker is reportedly on Nottingham Forest’s radar. He’ll be supported in attack by Jefferson Savarino and Artur, with new arrivals Arthur Cabral and Joaquín Correa likely benched. The midfield trio of Allan, Gregore, and captain Marlon Freitas offers steel and stability. Full-back Vitinho, who had a minor thigh issue, is cleared to play. However, Botafogo will miss defender Bastos, who is ruled out with a knee injury. Most of the core squad remains unchanged.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Starting 11 (Probable): Weverton; Rocha, Gómez, Fuchs, Piquerez; Ríos, Moreno; Estêvão, Veiga, Torres; Roque Botafogo Starting 11 (Probable): John; Vitinho, Cunha, Barboza, Telles; Gregore, Allan, Freitas; Artur, Jesus, Savarino FIFA Club World Cup R016: Palmeiras vs Botafogo Live Telecast and Streaming Details When will the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Palmeiras and Botafogo be played? The FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Palmeiras and Botafogo will be played on June 28. What time will the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Palmeiras and Botafogo begin on June 28? The FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Palmeiras and Botafogo will kick off at 9:30 PM IST (June 28).

What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Palmeiras and Botafogo? The FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Palmeiras and Botafogo will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Palmeiras and Botafogo be available in India? The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Palmeiras and Botafogo will not be available in India. Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Palmeiras and Botafogo be available in India?