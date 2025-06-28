Low group stage turnout puts pressure on FIFA Club World Cup knock

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is entering its knockout stage with plenty to prove—especially off the pitch. After a group phase marked by underwhelming attendance, FIFA now faces the challenge of reigniting fan engagement. More than one million empty seats were recorded across 48 group-stage matches, prompting concern about the tournament’s ability to capture global attention despite its expanded format. While FIFA touted the participation of fans from 168 countries as a success, many stadiums—including 2026 World Cup venues—saw less than half their capacities filled. With heavyweights like Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami now entering the fray, organisers will hope for a sharp rise in energy and excitement as the tournament progresses.

Sparse Crowds Despite Global Reach

Despite FIFA's emphasis on international ticket sales, average attendance during the group stage was just over 34,700—a figure that represents 56.7% of listed seating capacity. MetLife Stadium, set to host the 2026 World Cup final, recorded a mere 44.9% fill rate across five matches. Other key venues, such as the Rose Bowl and Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, fared similarly poorly. FIFA has remained tight-lipped on the matter, declining media requests for detailed comment from president Gianni Infantino.

Knockouts Set to Feature European Dominance

As the round of 16 kicks off, nine of the advancing teams are European clubs, with four from Brazil and one each from MLS, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. With heavyweights like Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich in action, a Champions League–like dominance seems inevitable. Notably, Manchester City was the only side to win all three group games.