Cristiano Ronaldo extends Al Nassr contract with €550K a day mega deal

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially extended his stay with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, the Portuguese icon and the club confirmed on Thursday. The new contract will keep the 40-year-old forward at the club until 2027.

Ronaldo shared the news via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, writing: “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.” The announcement puts to rest recent speculation surrounding his future, which intensified after a cryptic post at the conclusion of the 2024–25 season. That message had read: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

Earlier this month, Ronaldo also confirmed that he would not be participating in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025. ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025 points table and last 16 qualification scenarios Earlier this month, Ronaldo also confirmed that he would not be participating in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025. How much money will Ronaldo earn from his new contract? According to a report by Marca earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo’s new contract with Al Nassr is estimated to be worth an astonishing €15 million per month. This breaks down to approximately €3.8 million per week or around €550,000 each day. The deal reflects Ronaldo’s immense market value and global appeal, making him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. His earnings continue to dominate headlines, highlighting the lucrative nature of his stay in Saudi Arabia.

Since joining Al Nassr in 2022, the veteran striker has made 105 appearances in all competitions, scoring 93 goals and providing 19 assists. Despite his individual brilliance, he has yet to secure a Saudi league title with the club. In the latest campaign, Al Nassr finished third in the league standings, missing out on qualification for the AFC Champions League Elite. Instead, they will compete in the second-tier AFC Champions League 2 next season. Adding to the club's challenges, Al Nassr is currently without a head coach after Stefano Pioli departed earlier this week. Pioli became the third permanent manager to exit the club since Ronaldo's arrival.