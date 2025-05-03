Alaves vs Atletico Madrid La Liga live match time and streaming details

As the month of May begins, Atlético Madrid travel to Vitoria-Gasteiz to face Deportivo Alavés in a pivotal match on Matchday 34 of La Liga. With only five fixtures left in the season, Atlético’s aspirations to secure a spot above second-placed Real Madrid are in full focus. Currently six points behind Los Blancos, Atlético will be determined to avoid any more slip-ups if they want to challenge for a higher league position.

Atlético Madrid, with a current record of 19 wins, 9 draws, and 5 losses (66 points), are firmly positioned in third place. However, they are closely monitored by Athletic Club in fourth, who are just a few points behind. This has created a situation where Atlético must keep winning to stay ahead of their rivals. Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s six-point lead means Atlético’s fight for second place remains a challenge, with little room for error in the remaining fixtures.

Alavés' Battle for Survival

On the other hand, Alavés (8 wins, 10 draws, 15 losses, 34 points) are in a relegation battle. With just a two-point gap between them and the relegation zone, they are under pressure to secure as many points as possible in their remaining matches to avoid dropping to the Segunda División. The stakes for both teams are high, as Alavés will look to build on their recent form, which has seen them defeat Atlético in their last two home meetings, including a victory in the season they were relegated.

Team News: Atlético Madrid’s Lineup Dilemma

As of Thursday, Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone appears to have his starting lineup largely figured out, with one key decision remaining. After making appearances from the bench in recent matches, Antoine Griezmann is expected to return to the starting 11. He has been working alongside Julián Alvarez, Atlético’s player of the month, in training. Griezmann or Alexander Sørloth will start alongside Alvarez in attack, with each player offering their own style to the match.

In defense, José María Giménez, Atlético's vice-captain, has been in excellent form this season, managing to stay relatively injury-free. Having made 36 appearances so far, Giménez is close to matching his best-ever season in terms of games played (38 matches in 2017/18). Despite his strong form, he is expected to start from the bench, with Robin Le Normand and Clément Lenglet likely to form the central defense pairing for this crucial fixture.

Conor Gallagher, who has impressed in recent matches, will retain his spot on the left side of midfield. Gallagher recently netted his fourth goal of the season in the 2-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano, further cementing his place in the starting lineup. His versatility and recent form make him a valuable asset as Atlético look to secure another vital win.

Lineup for Atlético Madrid

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Clément Lenglet, Javi Galán

Midfielders: Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios, Rodrigo De Paul, Conor Gallagher

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Julián Alvarez

This lineup ensures a balanced approach, with the defensive solidity provided by Oblak, Le Normand, and Lenglet, while the attacking trio of Griezmann, Alvarez, and Gallagher offers creativity and goal-scoring potential.

Alaves vs Atletico Madrid live streaming and live telecast details When will the Alaves vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match begin? Alaves and Atletico Madrid will play their La Liga match at 5:30 PM on May 3. Where will the Alaves vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match be played? The Alaves vs Atletico Madrid La Liga encounter will be played at the Mendizorrotza Stadium in Spain. Where will the live telecast of the Alaves vs Atletico Madrid be available in India? The live telecast of the Alaves vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match is not available in India. Where will the live streaming of the Alaves vs Atletico Madrid be available in India? The live streaming of the Alaves vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match will be available on the Galaxy Racer (GXR) website (gxr.world) in India.