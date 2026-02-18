All India Football Federation signs MoU with Ryan Group of Institutions

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ryan Group of Institutions to introduce structured football and futsal programmes across the group's schools.

Under this partnership, AIFF will provide comprehensive technical support including designing grassroots football and futsal frameworks, delivering standardised coaching curricula and session plans, conducting grassroots leader courses and safeguarding training for school staff.

Ryan Group of Institutions will, on the other hand, offer education for the players in the AIFF TDS centres in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar.

This initiative places special emphasis on the development of school futsal and girls' football, two critical areas for growing the sport at the grassroots level.