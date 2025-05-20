Ambedkar Stadium set to reopen after major renovation and upgrades

After years of neglect, the iconic Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi is ready to reclaim its glory as a hub for football and community events. Once the pride of the capital’s football scene, the stadium has undergone significant renovation and is now nearly ready to reopen. According to a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official, the last major facelift was undertaken before the 2010 Commonwealth Games, leaving much-needed repairs pending for over a decade.

The stadium had fallen into disrepair, with visible damage to several structures. Spectator stands facing Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg were deteriorating, exposing iron rods, while railings and staircase windows had suffered damage over time. However, extensive work has now addressed these issues. The renovation, which cost around ₹6 crore, includes structural repairs and new facilities aimed at improving the overall experience for both players and spectators.

Notable upgrades include gender-specific changing rooms, restrooms on multiple levels, a revamped façade with aluminium louvres, a modern air-conditioned media centre, and a VIP lounge. A cafeteria is also being constructed. Gates 4 and 5 have been redesigned, and the stadium’s electrical system has been modernized.

The stadium is expected to be fully operational by June 15, with 95% of the renovation work already complete. The MCD has also enhanced the drainage system to prevent waterlogging and revitalized the pitch by leveling the ground and planting fresh grass.

Inaugurated in 1960 as Delhi Gate Stadium and later renamed after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the 20,000-seat arena has hosted numerous prestigious events, including matches from the 1982 Asian Games and the Nehru Cup. It was here in 2007 that India famously beat Syria 1-0 to lift the Nehru Cup. The stadium also continues to host the Subroto Cup, a key national-level junior football tournament.

Besides football, Ambedkar Stadium serves as a venue for civic events such as Bal Diwas and houses some municipal offices, which operate independently of the sports facilities. With a rich history of legendary players, including Sunil Chhetri and Nigeria’s Emeka Ezeugo, the stadium is poised to become a sporting landmark once again.