City to United: Check full list of FA Cup winners in the 21st century

The FA Cup, English football's most prestigious domestic cup competition, has delivered countless iconic moments in the 21st century. While the tournament dates back to 1871, the results of recent years have been nothing but mesmerising. From underdog triumphs to dominant displays by elite clubs, the tournament continues to capture the imagination of fans around the world.

Arsenal have been the most successful side in this era, lifting the trophy six times since 2000 under the guidance of Arsène Wenger and later Mikel Arteta. Their 2005 and 2014 wins stand out, ending silverware droughts in dramatic fashion. Chelsea have closely followed with five titles, their powerful squads often marching through to Wembley glory.

Manchester United added to their illustrious history with wins in 2004 and 2016, while rivals Manchester City have asserted modern dominance with victories in 2011, 2019 and, most recently, in 2023 under Pep Guardiola.

Meanwhile, Wigan Athletic's stunning 2013 victory over Manchester City remains one of the greatest upsets, highlighting the FA Cup’s unique magic.

