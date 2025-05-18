Crystal Palace stun Manchester City 1-0 to lift 1st FA Cup title at Wembley

In a stunning turn of events at the 2025 FA Cup final, Crystal Palace secured their first-ever major trophy by defeating Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium. Eberechi Eze's 16th-minute goal, a well-timed volley from Daniel Muñoz's cross, proved to be the match-winner, marking a historic achievement for the club .

Despite managing only 22% possession, Palace showcased resilience and tactical discipline. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson was instrumental, saving a first-half penalty from Omar Marmoush and making crucial stops throughout the match. His performance earned him the Man of the Match award and was pivotal in keeping City's prolific attack at bay.

This victory not only grants Crystal Palace their inaugural FA Cup title but also secures their qualification for the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League group stage, marking their first entry into European competition. Additionally, they will face Premier League champions Liverpool in the 2025 FA Community Shield.

For Manchester City, the defeat signifies a season without silverware, a rare occurrence under Pep Guardiola's tenure. The loss also jeopardizes their Champions League aspirations, depending on the outcomes of their remaining league fixtures.

Crystal Palace's triumph joins the ranks of memorable FA Cup upsets, such as Wigan Athletic's 2013 victory over Manchester City and Wimbledon’s 1988 win against Liverpool, solidifying their place in FA Cup folklore.