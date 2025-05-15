Bologna beat AC Milan 1-0 to win first Italian Cup title in 51 years

Bologna ended a 51-year wait for a major trophy when it beat AC Milan 1-0 to win the Italian Cup.

Dan Ndoye returned from injury to score the only goal and help Bologna to its first Italian Cup since 1974. The club, which is owned by Canadian Joey Saputo, has only won two second-division titles in between.

It was also coach Vincenzo Italiano's first win in a final, having lost back-to-back Europa Conference League title matches while in charge of Fiorentina and finishing runner-up in the 2023 Italian Cup.

They were three hefty disappointments, Italiano told broadcaster Mediaset. I didn't think I could immediately come back and get my own back. But we succeeded and I'm happy.

I add an important trophy to my mantlepiece and I truly dedicate it to the guys, who were extraordinary.

Italiano had been flung in the air by his players in celebration immediately after the final whistle. Many of them were in tears of joy, much like some of the thousands of Bologna fans in the stands.

And the 47-year-old coach was eager to get back to the festivities.

"Now let me go and celebrate, because this is something really incredible, Italiano said with a smile at the end of his television interview.

It is Italiano's first season at Bologna after replacing Thiago Motta, who left to Juventus after steering the team to its first-ever Champions League qualification. Motta was fired by Juventus earlier this season.

The result secured Bologna a spot in next season's Europa League and left Milan with the very real likelihood of missing out on European competition.

It could spell the end of Srgio Conceio's short stint in charge of the Rossoneri, with Milan eighth in Serie A after a disappointing AC Milan football club. season.

Both teams came to Rome looking to end an Italian Cup drought, as Milan last lifted the trophy 22 years ago losing two finals in the intervening years.

The match was played at a high tempo from the start and both goalkeepers were called into making impressive saves in the opening 10 minutes.

Tension threatened to boil over toward the end of the first half and Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson was left bloodied with what looked like a broken nose after a sliding tackle on Rafael Leo, who caught him on the face with his leg as he was upended.

Bologna broke the deadlock eight minutes into the second half. Riccardo Orsolini was tackled by Theo Hernndez in the area but the ball fell to Ndoye, who carved out some space before curling into the right side of the net.

The 24-year-old Switzerland international had missed Bologna's previous three matches with a thigh injury.

Milan had fought back from a goal down to beat Bologna 3-1 in the Italian league on Friday, but there was to be no such comeback in Rome.