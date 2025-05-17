FA Cup final: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live time and streaming

Manchester City are set to appear in their third straight FA Cup Final as they aim to secure the prestigious trophy for the eighth time in the club’s history. They will face Crystal Palace, who booked their spot in the final with an emphatic 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the semi-finals. For Pep Guardiola, managing squad rotation could prove challenging as the FA Cup finale comes amidst a congested Premier League schedule.

ALSO READ: Will De Ligt and Leny Yoro miss Man United's Europa League final vs Spurs? Crystal Palace, under the guidance of Oliver Glasner, have shown strong form since his arrival. Recent results against Arsenal and Tottenham have bolstered their confidence, and their convincing victory over Aston Villa in the last round may serve as a psychological advantage heading into the final. The London side will be optimistic as they prepare to take on City in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Manchester City team news

Manchester City head into the FA Cup 2025 final with a fully fit squad from their recent clash against Southampton. Ilkay Gundogan remains unavailable, but there’s positive news as Rodri has returned to training. Pep Guardiola confirmed the midfielder is improving steadily, stating they won’t rush his return unless fully fit. The manager must also manage his squad carefully with crucial Premier League fixtures ahead, keeping in mind the upcoming Club World Cup. With multiple competitions in play, ensuring player fitness and avoiding setbacks will be key for Guardiola as he aims to end the season on a strong note.

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace have received a timely boost ahead of the FA Cup 2025 final with Adam Wharton returning to full fitness. Manager Oliver Glasner confirmed that Wharton trained throughout the week and is available for selection, adding that the rest of the squad is also fit. With a fully available team, Glasner acknowledged the challenge of making tough selection calls. He also assured fans that the team’s preparation has remained consistent, with no major changes to the training routine, apart from increased media duties ahead of the high-stakes clash against Manchester City at Wembley.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace FA Cup final starting 11 (probables)

Manchester City starting 11: Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Kovacic, Bernardo; Doku, De Bruyne, Marmoush; Haaland

Crystal Palace starting 11: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Eze, Sarr; Mateta

FA Cup final: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live telecast and streaming details

When will the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace be played?

The FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will be played on May 17.

What time will the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace begin on May 17?

The FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will kick off at 9:00 PM IST.

What will be the venue for the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace?

Wembley Stadium in London will host the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

Where will the live telecast of the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace be available in India?

The live telecast of the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace be available in India?

The live streaming of the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will be available on the SonyLIV app.