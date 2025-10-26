Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League live match time and streaming

Premier League leaders Arsenal are set to face Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon. The last time Palace visited north London, they held Arsenal to a 2–2 draw, a result that came during a difficult stretch for the Gunners' title hopes. However, Arsenal claimed victories in the other two encounters last season, including a dominant 5–1 win at Selhurst Park.

Since then, Palace has enjoyed success, winning both the FA Cup and the Community Shield, and they went on an impressive 18-match unbeaten run. However, their momentum has stalled recently, as they are now without a win in their last three games across all competitions, including a loss to AEK Larnaca in the Conference League.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in excellent form, having won six consecutive matches. Their latest triumph was a 4–0 demolition of Atlético Madrid, continuing their perfect start to the Champions League. ALSO READ: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga live match time and streaming Mikel Arteta’s men remain strong at the top of the Premier League, though Manchester City is closing in, making this a crucial weekend for both sides. Arsenal team news Arsenal boasts the strongest defense in the league, but they could be without key defender Gabriel for Sunday’s match. Mikel Arteta revealed on Friday that Gabriel hasn’t been able to train since picking up an injury against Atlético Madrid.

If Gabriel is unavailable, Cristhian Mosquera is prepared to step in and partner with William Saliba at the back. Piero Hincapié could also be an option, though he has made just one appearance since joining on deadline day. Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori are expected to be recalled to the starting lineup, while Eberechi Eze will likely keep his place in midfield against his former club. Meanwhile, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Martin Ødegaard remain sidelined for the Gunners. Crystal Palace team news Crystal Palace's injury list is relatively light, but the quick turnaround from Thursday's match means manager Oliver Glasner will likely make several changes to his starting XI.

Chris Richards and Adam Wharton are expected to return to the lineup, with Wharton having come on as a substitute in the previous match. Eddie Nketiah could also earn a start against his former team, potentially partnering with Jean-Philippe Mateta up front. Yeremy Pino is the most likely player to make way. Meanwhile, injured duo Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad have yet to feature for Palace this season. Arsenal vs Crystal Palace starting 11 (probable) Arsenal starting 11 (probable): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Gyökeres, Trossard. Crystal Palace starting 11 (probable): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi; Muñoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Nketiah; Mateta.

Premier League: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live telecast and streaming details When will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace be played? The Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be played on October 26. What time will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace begin on October 26? The Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will start at 7:30 PM IST.