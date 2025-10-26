Home / Sports / Football News / Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League live match time and streaming

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League live match time and streaming

Arsenal are in excellent form, having won six consecutive matches. Their latest triumph was a 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid, continuing their perfect start to the UCL.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
Premier League leaders Arsenal are set to face Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon. The last time Palace visited north London, they held Arsenal to a 2–2 draw, a result that came during a difficult stretch for the Gunners' title hopes. However, Arsenal claimed victories in the other two encounters last season, including a dominant 5–1 win at Selhurst Park.
 
Since then, Palace has enjoyed success, winning both the FA Cup and the Community Shield, and they went on an impressive 18-match unbeaten run. However, their momentum has stalled recently, as they are now without a win in their last three games across all competitions, including a loss to AEK Larnaca in the Conference League.
 

 
Mikel Arteta’s men remain strong at the top of the Premier League, though Manchester City is closing in, making this a crucial weekend for both sides. 
 
Arsenal team news
 
Arsenal boasts the strongest defense in the league, but they could be without key defender Gabriel for Sunday’s match. Mikel Arteta revealed on Friday that Gabriel hasn’t been able to train since picking up an injury against Atlético Madrid.
 
If Gabriel is unavailable, Cristhian Mosquera is prepared to step in and partner with William Saliba at the back. Piero Hincapié could also be an option, though he has made just one appearance since joining on deadline day.
 
Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori are expected to be recalled to the starting lineup, while Eberechi Eze will likely keep his place in midfield against his former club.
 
Meanwhile, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Martin Ødegaard remain sidelined for the Gunners.
 
Crystal Palace team news
 
Crystal Palace's injury list is relatively light, but the quick turnaround from Thursday's match means manager Oliver Glasner will likely make several changes to his starting XI.
 
Chris Richards and Adam Wharton are expected to return to the lineup, with Wharton having come on as a substitute in the previous match. Eddie Nketiah could also earn a start against his former team, potentially partnering with Jean-Philippe Mateta up front. Yeremy Pino is the most likely player to make way.
 
Meanwhile, injured duo Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad have yet to feature for Palace this season.
 
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace starting 11 (probable)
 
Arsenal starting 11 (probable): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Gyökeres, Trossard.
 
Crystal Palace starting 11 (probable): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi; Muñoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Nketiah; Mateta.
Premier League: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace be played?
 
The Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be played on October 26.
 
What time will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace begin on October 26?
 
The Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will start at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace?
 
Emirates Stadium, London will host the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

