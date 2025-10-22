Real Madrid vs Juventus UEFA Champions League live match time and streaming

For the first time in seven years, Real Madrid and Juventus will meet on Europe’s grandest stage at the Santiago Bernabéu. These two European heavyweights have a long history of encounters in the Champions League, dating back to 1962, but none was as significant as their 2017 showdown. On that occasion, Real Madrid triumphed over Juventus to make history as the first team to win consecutive Champions League titles.

Since that epic final in Cardiff, both teams have undergone significant changes. When they faced off in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup round of 16, both clubs boasted a host of new faces, both on the field and in the dugout. Since their 1-0 victory over Juventus in July, Real Madrid, under Carlo Ancelotti, have been in excellent form, securing 10 wins from their last 12 matches. In contrast, Juventus, who have struggled recently, are currently winless in their last six outings. As the two teams prepare to meet in Madrid, the match promises to be a crucial test for both sides as they look to make a statement in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid team news With El Clásico approaching, Real Madrid is cautious about Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal, who have recently returned to training after injuries but will miss the clash with Juventus. Dean Huijsen, Dani Ceballos, and Antonio Rüdiger are also unavailable, and David Alaba joins them in the injury list after picking up a calf injury against Getafe. ALSO READ: FC Goa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League 2 live match time and streaming Consequently, Xabi Alonso will need to rely on Federico Valverde and Raúl Asencio to fill in the defensive positions. Additionally, Alonso faces a key decision regarding the involvement of Jude Bellingham in the lineup.

Juventus team news Juventus received a boost with the return of Fabio Miretti and Edon Zhegrova, both of whom participated in training and have been included in Tudor's squad for Wednesday’s match. However, the Italian side continues to miss Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, who are sidelined with knee and thigh injuries, respectively. Juventus has struggled without Bremer, failing to win since his absence. With the team under pressure, 20-year-old Kenan Yıldız will be expected to deliver another standout performance in the Champions League. While he impressed against Dortmund, Yıldız has not contributed to a goal in his last five matches.

Real Madrid vs Juventus starting 11 (probable) Real Madrid starting 11 (probable): Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Militão, Carreras; Güler, Tchouaméni, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior. Juventus starting 11 (probable): Di Gregorio; Gatti, Rugani, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceição, Yıldız; David. UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Juventus live telecast and streaming details The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Juventus will be played on October 23 at 12:30 AM IST at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid.

The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.