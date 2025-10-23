Harry Kane edges past Ronaldo and Messi to set new goalscoring record

Harry Kane’s incredible form in front of goal has seen him eclipse a remarkable milestone previously held by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The England captain found the net in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday night, tapping home from close range in the 14th minute. That strike marked his 20th goal of the season across all competitions, a figure he has achieved in just 12 games for club and country.

In comparison, Messi needed 17 matches to hit 20 goals at his quickest, while Ronaldo’s fastest came in 13 games during the 2014–15 season. Kane’s blistering start highlights his clinical consistency since joining the Bundesliga champions.

Chasing English Champions League History Kane's prolific scoring could soon see him break an English record in Europe's top competition. Wayne Rooney remains the only Englishman to have scored 25 Champions League goals for a single club (Manchester United), but Kane is now just two goals away from matching that feat with Bayern. Having already scored 21 goals in the Champions League for Tottenham Hotspur, Kane's overall tally continues to rise rapidly in his third season with Bayern Munich. Closing In on Lewandowski's Bayern Record

In his next European appearance, Kane could equal Robert Lewandowski’s record of netting 25 Champions League goals in his first 29 games for Bayern. His impact in Germany has been nothing short of historic, already reaching 100 goals for the club faster than any player in Europe’s top five leagues. He also hit another career milestone last weekend, recording his 400th career goal against Borussia Dortmund. Breaking England Records Too Kane’s form has also translated to the international stage. His recent goal against Latvia brought his tally for England as a Bayern player to 18, surpassing Gary Lineker’s long-standing record of 17 England goals scored while at Barcelona.