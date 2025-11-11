Atalanta fires coach Ivan Juric after 7-match winless run in Serie A

Gian Piero Gasperini's successor at Atalanta didn't make it through a third of the Serie A season.
Ivan Juric was fired on Monday amid a seven-match winless streak in the Italian league that left the Bergamo squad in 13th place.
The move came two days after a 3-0 loss at home to promoted Sassuolo.
Former Monza and Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was expected to be named Atalanta's new coach before the squad visits defending champion Napoli after the international break.
Following consecutive losses that followed five straight draws, Atalanta trails Serie A leaders Inter Milan and Roma by 11 points.
Roma is coached by Gasperini, who left Atalanta after nine mostly successful seasons in charge and was replaced by Juric.
In the Champions League, Atalanta has two wins, one draw and one loss.
It's the fourth coaching change in Serie A this season after moves at Juventus, Genoa and Fiorentina.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
