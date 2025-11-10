India to face Japan and Australia in 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

India have been drawn with Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei in a tough Group C of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Finals to be held in Thailand next year.

The draw ceremony was held in Bangkok.

Having qualified for the continental women's U20 showpiece after 20 years, the Young Tigresses will begin their campaign against Japan, followed by Australia and Chinese Taipei.

Japan, runners-up in 2024, are record six-time champions of the tournament and also FIFA U20 Women's World Cup champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2024.

Australia finished the 2024 edition in third place, while Chinese Taipei were knocked out in the group stage.

The top two sides from each of the three groups, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals. The four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2026 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Poland. In Group A, hosts Thailand were drawn with China, Vietnam and Bangladesh. Group B comprises current U20 world champions North Korea, South Korea, Uzbekistan and Jordan. The tournament will be played at three venues -- Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani and Pathum Thani Stadium. Group A: Thailand, China PR, Vietnam, Bangladesh. Group B: DPR Korea, Korea Republic, Uzbekistan, Jordan.