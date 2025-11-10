Home / Sports / Football News / India to face Japan and Australia in 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

India to face Japan and Australia in 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

Having qualified for the continental women's U20 showpiece after 20 years, the Young Tigresses will begin their campaign against Japan, followed by Australia and Chinese Taipei

Football, soccer
Football, soccer(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
India have been drawn with Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei in a tough Group C of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Finals to be held in Thailand next year.

The draw ceremony was held in Bangkok.

Japan, runners-up in 2024, are record six-time champions of the tournament and also FIFA U20 Women's World Cup champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2024.

Australia finished the 2024 edition in third place, while Chinese Taipei were knocked out in the group stage.

The top two sides from each of the three groups, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals.

The four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2026 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Poland.

In Group A, hosts Thailand were drawn with China, Vietnam and Bangladesh. Group B comprises current U20 world champions North Korea, South Korea, Uzbekistan and Jordan.

The tournament will be played at three venues -- Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani and Pathum Thani Stadium.

Group A: Thailand, China PR, Vietnam, Bangladesh.

Group B: DPR Korea, Korea Republic, Uzbekistan, Jordan.

Group C: Japan, Australia, Chinese Taipei, India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Football News

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

