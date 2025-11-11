Home / Sports / Football News / Atletico Madrid set for US ownership after Apollo Sports Capital deal

Atletico Madrid set for US ownership after Apollo Sports Capital deal

Apollo Sports Capital, an asset management company, will become the Spanish club's majority shareholder early next year, Atletico announced on Monday. No financial details were disclosed.

Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid
AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:13 AM IST
Chief executive Miguel ngel Gil and president Enrique Cerezo will stay in their positions to ensure continuity of vision and leadership, the two parties said in a joint statement.

Gil's position at Atletico has elevated its influence in soccer, as he is a member of the executive committees at both the influential European Football Clubs group and UEFA.

The statement also said the deal for Atletico is not part of a multi-club control ownership strategy. 

The investment by ASC will reinforce the club's position among football's elite and support its ambition to deliver long-term success for millions of fans worldwide, Atletico and Apollo said. As long-term investors, ASC and the existing shareholders will partner with Atltico de Madrid's management to enhance the club's financial strength, sporting competitiveness and community impact.

Apollo Sports Capital has also invested in the Madrid Open and Miami Open tennis tournaments.

The company said it intends to invest additional capital to support the club's long-term plans, including further investment in Atltico de Madrid's teams and in major infrastructure projects such as Ciudad del Deporte, a sports and entertainment district adjacent to its Metropolitano Stadium home.

Atletico, coached by Diego Simeone since 2011 and currently fourth in La Liga, is an 11-time Spanish champion, most recently in 2021. The team reached the Champions League final in 2014 and 2016, losing to Real Madrid both times.

Rob Givone, portfolio manager at ASC, described Atletico founded in 1903 as one of Europe's great sporting institutions.

Previous investors in Atletico have included Chinese conglomerate Wanda, which sold its stake to Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer's Quantum Pacific Group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Football NewsLa LigaAtletico Madrid

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

