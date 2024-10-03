Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Atletico gets 3-game partial stadium ban after trouble in Madrid derby

The Spanish federation's competition committee said Wednesday that fans will not be allowed in a section that seats about 5,000 behind one of the goals at the Metropolitano.

AP Madrid
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 2:44 PM IST
Atletico Madrid must close part of its Metropolitano stadium for three matches because of fan trouble in the derby against Real Madrid in the Spanish league at the weekend.

The Spanish federation's competition committee said Wednesday that fans will not be allowed in a section that seats about 5,000 behind one of the goals at the Metropolitano. Atletico can appeal the decision.

The section is where fans threw objects on the field after Madrid scored a goal in Sunday's league derby, prompting the referee to send the players to the locker rooms and interrupting the game for more than 15 minutes.

At least one person who threw the objects was identified. The club said it would apply its internal policy for serious offenses to those involved in this incident.

The match ended 1-1, with Atletico equalizing in stoppage time.


First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

