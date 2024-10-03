Atletico gets 3-game partial stadium ban after trouble in Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid must close part of its Metropolitano stadium for three matches because of fan trouble in the derby against Real Madrid in the Spanish league at the weekend.

The Spanish federation's competition committee said Wednesday that fans will not be allowed in a section that seats about 5,000 behind one of the goals at the Metropolitano. Atletico can appeal the decision.

The section is where fans threw objects on the field after Madrid scored a goal in Sunday's league derby, prompting the referee to send the players to the locker rooms and interrupting the game for more than 15 minutes.