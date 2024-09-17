Barcelona extend contract of women's Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati till 2028

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Barcelona extended the contract of women's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati on Monday until 2028.

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 12:10 AM IST
The 26-year-old playmaker signed a new contract to June 30, 2028, the club said.

Bonmati has played 275 games for Barcelona, scoring 96 competitive goals. She is the club's all-time top goalscorer and is tied with Alexia Putellas for the Champions League record of 22.

One of her Champions League goals came in last season's final, where Barcelona defeated Lyon for its third European title.

Bonmati, also a Spain international, has won 23 trophies with Barcelona, the eighth most in the club's history.


First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

