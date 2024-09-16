Ronaldo with viral misses Al-Nasser's debut in AFC Champions League Elite

Cristiano Ronaldo has a virus and did not travel to Iraq with Al-Nassr for Monday's AFC Champions League Elite debut match at Al-Shorta.

Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian club, said that the Portugal forward wasn't feeling well and was diagnosed with a viral infection," adding that the team physician confirmed he needs to rest.

Playing for Portugal in the Nations League, Ronaldo recently scored against both Croatia and Scotland to take his men's-record tally of international goals to 132.

Ronaldo won five UEFA Champions Leagues but has yet to win a major trophy with Al-Nassr.