Blatter, Platini acquitted again in FIFA financial misconduct trial

The former FIFA president and former UEFA president were acquitted for a second time on charges of fraud, forgery, mismanagement and misappropriation

FIFA (Photo: X @official_gwf)
AP Muttenz (Switzerland)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini won again in court Tuesday and now lead 2-0 in trial verdicts against Swiss federal prosecutors.

The former FIFA president and former UEFA president were acquitted for a second time on charges of fraud, forgery, mismanagement and misappropriation of more than $2 million of FIFA money in 2011.

Blatter, now aged 89, gave little reaction listening to the verdict of three cantonal (state) judges acting as a federal criminal appeals court.

The attorney general's office in Switzerland had challenged a first acquittal in July 2022 and asked for sentences of 20 months, suspended for two years.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

