India eyes win against Bangladesh after 3-0 triumph over Maldives

A 3-0 thrashing of Maldives in their first international match of the year will certainly boost their confidence, but India will be wary of a tricky Bangladesh in their 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying round match here on Tuesday.

India notched a commanding win over lower-ranked Maldives here on March 19, which marked the first win under the charge of Manolo Marquez. The win was also significant as the talismanic Sunil Chhetri led the team with a superb goal in his international return, his 95th in India Jersey.

Bangladesh have been familiar but tricky rivals for India and historically it has not been easy outings whenever the two sides faced each other. India though are currently ranked much higher in the FIFA chart -- 126th as against 185th on Bangladesh.

The last match between the two sides had ended in a 1-1 draw in the 2021 SAFF Championships in Maldives with Chhetri scoring India's goal. Chhetri had also scored India's both goals in the 2-0 win over their eastern neighbours in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round match.

Bangladesh will fancy their chances as they have come with English Premier League (EPL) player Hamza Choudhury, who is currently playing for Sheffield United on loan from Leicester City.

But India head coach Marquez is not unduly worried about Hamza and said his side will win on Tuesday if they play according to his plan.

"Hamza, obviously, is a good player who was playing in Premier League. It's good for not just Bangladesh but Asian football that such players are playing for national team. His teammates will be very motivated to play with him," Marquez said at the pre-match press conference.

"We always expect the best version of our opponents. Our approach to every game is similar, whoever the opponents are -- Maldives, Bangladesh, Hong Kong or Singapore. You need to know the good and bad about them. But we can't change our style of play. We know if we play a good game, we will win tomorrow," said Marquez.

Tuesday's match holds importance for India as any slip-up could be disastrous in their bid to make it to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. The team could have made it to the main tournament in the second round qualifying campaign last year but failed to do so after losing two crucial matches that led to the sacking of then head coach Igor Stimac.

India are placed in Group C of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifying third round along with Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Singapore, and only the top team after six home and away matches qualifies for the continental showpiece.

With the margin for error in each match very low, Marquez labelled the qualifiers as 'six finals'.

"The first game is always important. It's a short competition, only the top team qualifies for the tournament," said the Spaniard.

"There are six games and we need to finish first. We want to get the maximum points possible to qualify for Saudi Arabia (2027 AFC Asian Cup host country).

Commenting on Chhetri finding the target on his international return, Marquez said, "Sunil is a legend in Indian football and the top-scorer of the season. We had problems scoring in my first few games, but not in creating chances though. I think he's a great addition for us.

"Bangladesh have very good players. They've had the same coach (Javier Cabrera) for the last three years with the same philosophy. Most of the players are the same since they played against Maldives last November. Continuity is important.

Key India defender Sandesh Jhingan, who accompanied Marquez at the press conference, said, "We're always expecting him (Chhetri) to score goals. He's got 95 of them. We're happy to have him back. With the quality he has, he's a threat to every team, not just Bangladesh.

"One thing we know is that whenever India play Bangladesh, we expect a match full of high intensity, passion and adrenaline, be it in football or any sport. We're focussed on getting our result. If you're well prepared, you can beat any team, and if not, any team can beat you. We go into every game with a positive attitude," the 31-year-old said.

Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera, a Spaniard like Marquez, said, "It's going to be an exciting game. We are very motivated. The team has been training and working hard for 24 days already.

"We are confident, stronger than ever, and expect a tight game. Hopefully, we will make things very difficult for India.

Bangladesh captain and midfielder Jamal Bhuyan, who formerly played for Mohammedan Sporting in the I-League, said, "It feels good to be back in India. I have good memories here, so, of course, I'm excited for tomorrow's match. We know it's going to be hard, but we'll give our best." PTI PDS.