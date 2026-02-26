Captain devastated as Juventus comeback bid collapses against Galatasaray

Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli felt like crying after seeing his team's remarkable Champions League fightback fall just short against Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Trailing 5-2 after the first leg, Juventus went 3-0 up in the return match - despite playing almost the entire second half with 10 men following Lloyd Kelly's sending-off - to take the game to extra time.

Galatasaray scored twice in extra time to lose 3-2 on the night but win 7-5 on aggregate.

Juventus fans applauded their team after the match despite getting eliminated.

"It almost makes me want to cry for how much we believed," Locatelli said. "I think we gave our heart - and more." "These are the kinds of matches," he added, "that stay with you." Juventus defender Federico Gatti, who scored the team's second goal, felt the qualification was thrown away last week.