Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Sports / Football News / Captain devastated as Juventus comeback bid collapses against Galatasaray

Captain devastated as Juventus comeback bid collapses against Galatasaray

Trailing 5-2 after the first leg, Juventus went 3-0 up in the return match - despite playing almost the entire second half with 10 men following Lloyd Kelly's sending-off

Juventus
Juventus
AP Turin
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 11:14 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli felt like crying after seeing his team's remarkable Champions League fightback fall just short against Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Trailing 5-2 after the first leg, Juventus went 3-0 up in the return match - despite playing almost the entire second half with 10 men following Lloyd Kelly's sending-off - to take the game to extra time.

Galatasaray scored twice in extra time to lose 3-2 on the night but win 7-5 on aggregate.

Juventus fans applauded their team after the match despite getting eliminated.

"It almost makes me want to cry for how much we believed," Locatelli said. "I think we gave our heart - and more."  "These are the kinds of matches," he added, "that stay with you."  Juventus defender Federico Gatti, who scored the team's second goal, felt the qualification was thrown away last week.

"It's frustrating because we reached extra time a bit drained," he said. "We had really put the game back on track, but I'll say it again - we let it slip in the first leg. A tie like this simply can't end that way.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will FIFA take 2026 WC host rights away from Guadalajara amid cartel chaos?

Premier League: Can Tottenham Hotspur actually face relegation this season?

PL: Mac Allister scores late winner as Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 1-0

ISL 25/26: Chhangte's strike helps Mumbai City beat Kerala Blasters 1-0

Denis Bouanga leads LAFC to dominant 3-0 win over Messi's Inter Miami side

Topics :Uefa Champions League

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story