Will FIFA take 2026 WC host rights away from Guadalajara amid cartel chaos?

FIFA reportedly has growing concerns about Guadalajara’s preparedness to host matches during the 2026 World Cup due to escalating gang violence in several Mexican cities ahead of the tournament. Death of notorious drug lord sparks violence

On February 22, news broke that Mexico’s most wanted criminal, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as ‘El Mencho’ and leader of the Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) cartel, was killed during a security operation. He was en route to Mexico City following violent clashes. Reports from BBC News stated that four cartel members and three Mexican armed forces personnel were injured during the operation.

Previously, the US State Department had offered a £11.1 million reward for information leading to his capture. Following his death, retaliatory violence spread, including vehicles set ablaze, with smoke visible across several cities, notably Guadalajara, which is scheduled to host four World Cup matches, including Mexico's second group game on June 18. Government response and safety measures In response to the unrest, the Mexican Air Force and National Guard were deployed. President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo urged citizens to remain calm despite the violence. Travel and public safety were heavily impacted, with flights canceled, Liga MX matches postponed, and around 250 roadblocks set up nationwide, 65 of them in Jalisco. Authorities confirmed 25 arrests related to violent acts, looting, and vandalism.