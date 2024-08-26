Cardiff player suffers cut by falling advertising screen agianst Swansea

A Cardiff player cut his leg when an advertising screen fell on him under pressure from fans as the team was celebrating a goal in a Welsh derby at Swansea in the second division of English soccer. The incident came a day after two West Ham players had to pull a ball boy out from underneath a collapsed advertising screen during a goal celebration in a Premier League game at Crystal Palace, and led Cardiff assistant coach Omer Riza to question whether there was enough security at Sunday's game. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Ollie Tanner had to have a cut on his leg treated after he set up the equalizer in a 1-1 draw but was then injured during the ensuing celebrations as Cardiff fans behind the goal ran toward the players and the advertising screens gave way.

You're looking around and saying, Potentially should there be more security around the pitch?' So fans can't come towards the advertisement signs," Riza said. That's a heavy sign that fell down there and Ollie's got a big cut on his leg. ... He's OK, he continued and carried on but he had to go off the pitch for 30 seconds and that could have hurt us in that period.

Swansea manager Luke Williams said every team needs to review its safety measures around the perimeter of the field following the weekend's events.

It's something that has to be looked at by security officers of all clubs because there was an incident at the West Ham game as well, Williams said. So I guess there will be a reaction to this now by the authorities and safety officers who will decide what's best.