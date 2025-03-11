Champions League 2025: Barcelona vs Benfica live match time and streaming

The Champions League Round of 16 second legs begin Tuesday with Barcelona hosting Benfica. Barca secured a 1-0 first-leg win despite being under pressure for much of the match. The return fixture will take place at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, as Camp Nou remains under renovation. Barcelona will aim to capitalise on home advantage to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Benfica, meanwhile, will seek to overturn their deficit and keep their European hopes alive. With both teams eager to progress, the match promises to be a tense and competitive encounter on Spanish soil.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona will be without Pau Cubarsí, who was sent off early in the first-leg victory over Benfica and is suspended for the return fixture. Ronald Araújo is expected to step into the centre-back role in his absence. The Blaugrana also remain without key players Marc-André ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, and Marc Bernal, all of whom are sidelined due to injury.

ALSO READ: Champions League 2025: Liverpool vs PSG live match time and streaming Hansi Flick may choose to stick with Frenkie de Jong and Dani Olmo in midfield, which would leave Marc Casadó and Gavi on the bench for this crucial clash.

Benfica team news

Also Read

Benfica will have to cope without Álvaro Carreras, who is suspended after accumulating his fifth yellow card of the Champions League campaign in the first leg. Ángel Di María remains a doubt, while Tiago Gouveia, Alexander Bah, and Manu Silva have been ruled out.

Florentino, who was fit enough to make the bench over the weekend, is likely to return to the starting lineup. In Carreras' absence, Bruno Lage may switch to a three-man defensive setup, with Samuel Dahl expected to feature as a left wing-back.

Barcelona vs Benfica starting 11

Barcelona starting 11 (probable): Szczęsny; Koundé, Araújo, Martínez, Baldé; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Benfica starting 11 (probable): Trubin; Silva, Otamendi, Araújo; Santos, Florentino, Barreiro, Dahl; Bruma, Kökçü; Pavlidis

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Barcelona vs Benfica 2nd leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL Round of 16 between Barcelona and Benfica be played?

The 2nd leg of the UCL Round of 16 between Barcelona and Benfica will be played on March 11.

What time will the UCL Round of 16 between Barcelona and Benfica begin on March 11?

The UCL Round of 16 between Barcelona and Benfica will start at 11:15 PM IST (March 11).

Where will the live telecast of the UCL Round of 16 between Barcelona and Benfica be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL Round of 16 between Barcelona and Benfica will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL Round of 16 between Barcelona and Benfica be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL Round of 16 between Barcelona and Benfica will be available on the SonyLIV app.