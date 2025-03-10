Premier League: Liverpool signs $74 million kit sponsor deal with Adidas

Liverpool FC, who are currently enjoying a blockbuster season under new manager Arne Slot, as they are leading the table in the Premier League and are undefeated in the UEFA Champions League, on Monday officially announced its reunion with Adidas as its official kit supplier after 12 long years, in a new deal beginning August 1, 2025.

Adidas will supply match kits, training gear, and culture wear to all Liverpool teams, including the men's, women's, and Academy squads, as well as LFC Foundation staff.

A legacy of success

Liverpool and Adidas share a long and successful history, having previously partnered from 1985 to 1996 and again from 2006 to 2012. During these periods, the Reds secured three top-flight league titles and three FA Cup triumphs, with their kits from those eras remaining some of the most beloved among supporters.

Club leadership excited for reunion

Liverpool FC’s chief executive officer, Billy Hogan, expressed his excitement about reigniting the partnership with Adidas. He stated that everyone at the club was thrilled to welcome Adidas back into the LFC family, highlighting the fantastic success they had enjoyed together in the past and the iconic kits they had created. chief executive officer, Billy Hogan, expressed his excitement about reigniting the partnership with Adidas. He stated that everyone at the club was thrilled to welcome Adidas back into the LFC family, highlighting the fantastic success they had enjoyed together in the past and the iconic kits they had created.

Hogan also emphasised the shared ambition between Liverpool and Adidas, stating that the club was looking forward to developing new kits that would enhance on-pitch performance. Additionally, he acknowledged Nike’s contribution over the past five years and extended his best wishes to them for the future.

Adidas ready for a new era with Liverpool

Bjorn Gulden, chief executive officer of Adidas, shared his excitement about rekindling the partnership with Liverpool. He described the club as one of the biggest and most iconic names in world football, with a massive global fan base.

Gulden also reflected on the legacy of past Liverpool kits designed by Adidas, stating that some of the jerseys from their previous collaborations were among the greatest ever created. He added that Adidas was honoured to once again supply cutting-edge technology to help the players perform at the highest level and looked forward to creating new classic kits for the fans.

New kits to be unveiled soon

The new Liverpool 2025-26 Adidas home and away kits will be revealed through official club and Adidas channels. Fans can look forward to purchasing the kits from August 1, 2025, as the Reds enter a new era of style and performance with their historic kit partner.