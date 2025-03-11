Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski facing weeks on sidelines with calf injury

Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski could be out for a few weeks with a calf strain.

Zielinski is set to miss Tuesday's return game against Feyenoord in the Champions League round of 16 after he was injured on Saturday in a 3-2 win over Monza in Serie A.

Zielinski came on as a substitute in the 70th minute but had to be helped off the field just three minutes later.

The Polish midfielder strained the medial gastrocnemius muscle, part of his right calf, the club said on Monday.

Zielinski has played 33 times for Inter in all competitions this season, scoring twice.

However, Inter will be boosted by the return of first-choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer after he missed the past three matches with a broken thumb. Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi confirmed on Monday that Sommer will start in goal against Feyenoord.