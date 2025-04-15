Champions League 2025 Q/F: Aston Villa vs PSG live streaming, time (IST)

Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain are set to clash Wednesday night (according to Indian Standard Time) at Villa Park in the 2nd leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. With PSG ahead in the tie it will be a challenging task for the hosts on the night.

In their most recent outing, Aston Villa secured a convincing 3-0 win over Southampton in the 2024/25 Premier League. Meanwhile, PSG defeated Aston Villa 3-1 in their previous Champions League encounter.

Aston Villa vs PSG: Head-to-head in UCL

ALSO READ: Champions League 2025 Q/F: Dortmund vs Barcelona live time and streaming Aston villa and PSG have clashed just once in the UEFA Champions League, with PSg coming out as comfortable victors at home.

Aston Villa team news

Heading into the second leg with almost a full-strength squad, Aston Villa’s only fitness concern is Jamaican forward Leon Bailey. While he is close to making his return, he is not expected to feature in the starting lineup just yet.

Unai Emery, with plenty of options at his disposal, rotated his squad for the weekend clash against Southampton. However, second-half substitutes Ollie Watkins, John McGinn, and Donyell Malen – all of whom found the back of the net – made a strong case for selection.

Watkins was also left out of the starting XI in the first leg, but his recent performance could see him return to the lineup for Tuesday’s clash. Meanwhile, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, and Boubacar Kamara are also likely to be reinstated to the starting eleven.

PSG team news

PSG manager Luis Enrique heads into the midweek showdown with a fully fit squad at his disposal, including captain Marquinhos, who is available again after serving a suspension in the first leg.

Marquinhos is expected to slot straight back into the starting lineup, likely at the expense of Lucas Beraldo. Aside from that change, PSG are anticipated to stick with their usual setup. Star winger Ousmane Dembele continues to shine, having racked up an impressive 42 goal contributions in 41 appearances this season, placing him firmly in the Ballon d'Or conversation.

ALSO READ: Champions League 2025 Q/F: Dortmund vs Barcelona live time and streaming In midfield, Vitinha was exceptional in the first leg, completing a remarkable 148 passes — the most ever by a PSG player in a Champions League fixture and second only to Xavi’s record of 161 in a knockout match for Barcelona against Chelsea back in 2012.

Aston Villa vs PSG starting 11 (probable)

Aston Villa starting 11 (probable): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Rogers, McGinn, Rashford; Watkins

PSG starting 11 (probable): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

UEFA Champions League quarterfinals: Aston Villa vs PSG 2nd leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL quarterfinal between Aston Villa and PSG be played?

The second leg of the UCL quarterfinals between Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain will be played on April 16, India time.

What time will the UCL quarterfinal between Aston Villa and PSG begin on April 15?

The UCL quarterfinal between Aston Villa and PSG will start at 12:30 AM IST (April 16).

What will be the venue for the UCL quarterfinal match between Aston Villa and PSG?

Villa Park in Birmingham will host the UCL quarterfinal match between Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL quarterfinal between Aston Villa and PSG be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL quarterfinal between Aston Villa and PSG will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal between Aston Villa and PSG be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal between Aston Villa and PSG will be available on the SonyLIV app.