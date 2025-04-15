Champions League 2025 Q/F: Dortmund vs Barcelona live time and streaming

Dortmund vs Barcelona: Head-to-head in UCL

Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona have met six times in total, with Barcelona dominating the head-to-head by winning four of those encounters. Dortmund, on the other hand, are yet to register a victory against the Spanish side.

Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund were without Pascal Gross in the first leg due to suspension, but the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is available again and expected to return to the midfield on Tuesday, as he did in the recent Der Klassiker.

However, head coach Niko Kovac will still be missing two key players—Marcel Sabitzer and Nico Schlotterbeck—both sidelined with knee injuries, with Schlotterbeck ruled out for several months. Aside from that, Kovac has a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Though Dortmund have experimented with a three-man backline lately, the need for multiple goals may prompt a return to the familiar 4-2-3-1 setup, likely seeing Niklas Sule make way.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona's recent win over Leganes came at a cost, as left-back Alejandro Balde suffered a hamstring injury that is likely to sideline him until the end of the month.

Gerard Martin is expected to step in as a direct replacement for Balde in the defensive lineup for the clash at Signal Iduna Park. Meanwhile, Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Marc Casado are all unavailable due to ongoing knee issues.

Additionally, Dani Olmo is unlikely to recover from his adductor injury in time for the match, which means Fermin Lopez—who assisted Lewandowski's second goal in the first leg—is expected to retain his place over Gavi in the attacking midfield role.

Dortmund vs Barcelona starting 11 (probable)

Dortmund starting 11 (probable): Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Anton, Bensebaini; Gross, Nmecha; Gittens, Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy

Barcelona starting 11 (probable): Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Martin; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Lewandowski

UEFA Champions League quarterfinals: Dortmund vs Barcelona 2nd leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL quarterfinal between Dortmund and Barcelona be played?

The second leg of the UCL quarterfinals between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona will be played on April 16, India time.

What time will the UCL quarterfinal between Dortmund and Barcelona begin on April 15?

The UCL quarterfinal between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona will start at 12:30 AM IST (April 16).

What will be the venue for the UCL quarterfinal match between Dortmund and Barcelona?

Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund will host the UCL quarterfinal match between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL quarterfinal between Dortmund and Barcelona be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL quarterfinal between Dortmund and Barcelona will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal between Dortmund and Barcelona be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal between Dortmund and Barcelona will be available on the SonyLIV app.

