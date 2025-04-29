Real Madrid defender Rudiger to miss the rest of the season after surgery

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger underwent knee surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Madrid said Rdiger successfully underwent surgery on a meniscus tear in his left knee and will begin his recovery process shortly. The club did not give a timeline for his return.

Rudiger had to be replaced in extra time of Madrid 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

He made headlines for shouting at the referee from the bench and for apparently throwing a small bag of ice onto the field.

Rudiger apologized for his behavior but the incident prompted former Germany player Dietmar Hamann to call for the defender to be left out of Germany's squad for the Nations League final four in June.

German national team sporting director Rudi Vller also criticized Rudiger, saying he needed to show class and respect for others.

Germany plays Portugal in the Nations League semifinals in Munich on June 4.