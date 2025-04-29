Champions League 2025 SF: Arsenal vs PSG live streaming & match time IST

ALSO READ: Champions League 2025 semifinals: Qualified teams, date, live streaming Arsenal will host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday, April 30 for the first leg of their highly anticipated Champions League semi-final clash. The Gunners come into the match on the back of a strong performance in the quarter-finals, where they defeated defending champions Real Madrid in both legs. At home, Arsenal will look to maintain their impressive form and build a solid advantage before heading into the second leg in Paris. Their attacking setup, with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, will be key as they aim to take control of the tie early on.

On the other hand, PSG enter the semi-finals with confidence after eliminating English sides Liverpool and Aston Villa in the previous rounds. Despite the departure of stars like Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, and Lionel Messi, PSG’s youthful and dynamic squad has continued to impress. With a renewed focus on emerging talents, PSG will be keen to secure their first-ever Champions League title and will be looking to make a statement in London.

Both teams are hungry for European glory, with Arsenal aiming to reach their first Champions League final since 2006, and PSG seeking their elusive first title. The first leg promises to be a thrilling encounter, with the Emirates Stadium set to host an electric atmosphere as both sides battle for a crucial edge in this high-stakes semi-final.

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Head-to-head in UCL

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have clashed three times in the UEFA Champions League, with Arsenal winning one, while two matches ended in a draw.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal face a tough challenge ahead of the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against PSG, with key injuries and suspensions to contend with. Thomas Partey will miss the match due to suspension after picking up a needless yellow card at the Bernabeu. With Jorginho also potentially out for the season due to a chest injury, Declan Rice is expected to drop deeper into the number six role, with Mikel Merino likely starting in the left-eight position, provided he recovers from a minor concern. Ben White is also expected to feature despite a knee issue, while Gabriel, Kai Havertz, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus, and Jorginho are all sidelined with various injuries.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG head into the semi-final first leg with a clean bill of health, as coach Luis Enrique has all his players available for selection. Ousmane Dembele, who has had a standout season with 44 goal involvements, has struggled in recent weeks but remains a key figure for PSG. Bradley Barcola is pushing for a starting spot, possibly replacing Desire Doue. Despite a disappointing result against Nice, Enrique is expected to field his strongest line-up, aiming to keep PSG's momentum going in their pursuit of the Champions League title.

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain starting 11 (probable):

Arsenal starting 11 (probable):

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Paris Saint-Germain starting 11 (probable):

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Barcola, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

UEFA Champions League semi-final: Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain 1st leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL semi-final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The 1st leg of the UCL semi-final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will be played on April 30.

What time will the UCL semi-final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain begin on April 30?

The UCL semi-final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will start at 12:30 AM IST (April 30).

What will be the venue for the UCL semi-final match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain?

The Emirates Stadium in London will host the UCL semi-final match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL semi-final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL semi-final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL semi-final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL semi-final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will be available on the SonyLIV app.