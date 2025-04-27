1992 to 2025: Full list of winners in the English Premier League era

Liverpool have been crowned champions for the second time in the Premier League and a record-equalling 20th time in the top flight, with Arne Slot leading the club to glory in his first season in charge. Their 5-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday ensured they moved out of reach of their nearest rivals, Arsenal, with four matches still to play, becoming the seventh team to seal the title so early. Liverpool’s only other Premier League title came in the 2019/20 season under Jurgen Klopp during the COVID-19 pandemic, when fans were not allowed to attend matches. So, confirming the title in front of their fans this time around was particularly special. When they lift the Premier League Trophy later this season, it will be the first time they do so in front of and with their supporters present.