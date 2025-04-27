Home / Sports / Football News / 1992 to 2025: Full list of winners in the English Premier League era

1992 to 2025: Full list of winners in the English Premier League era

With their second Premier League title in 2025, Liverpool moved into fifth place in the rankings for the number of titles won outright, now behind Arsenal's three

English Premier League
English Premier League
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 11:47 PM IST
Liverpool have been crowned champions for the second time in the Premier League and a record-equalling 20th time in the top flight, with Arne Slot leading the club to glory in his first season in charge. Their 5-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday ensured they moved out of reach of their nearest rivals, Arsenal, with four matches still to play, becoming the seventh team to seal the title so early. Liverpool’s only other Premier League title came in the 2019/20 season under Jurgen Klopp during the COVID-19 pandemic, when fans were not allowed to attend matches. So, confirming the title in front of their fans this time around was particularly special. When they lift the Premier League Trophy later this season, it will be the first time they do so in front of and with their supporters present. 
 
With their second Premier League title, Liverpool moved into fifth place in the rankings for the number of titles won outright, now behind Arsenal’s three. The full list of Premier League titles by club stands as follows: Manchester United have won the most with 13 titles, followed by Manchester City with 8, Chelsea with 5, Arsenal with 3, and Liverpool with 2. Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City each have 1 title to their name.
 
Full list of Premier League winners:
 
Season Team Victory Coach
24-25 Liverpool FC Arne Slot
23-24 Manchester City Pep Guardiola
22-23 Manchester City Pep Guardiola
21-22 Manchester City Pep Guardiola
20-21 Manchester City Pep Guardiola
19-20 Liverpool FC Jürgen Klopp
18-19 Manchester City Pep Guardiola
17-18 Manchester City Pep Guardiola
16-17 Chelsea FC Antonio Conte
15-16 Leicester City Claudio Ranieri
14-15 Chelsea FC José Mourinho
13-14 Manchester City Manuel Pellegrini
Dec-13 Manchester United Alex Ferguson
11-Dec Manchester City Roberto Mancini
10-Nov Manchester United Alex Ferguson
09-Oct Chelsea FC Carlo Ancelotti
08-Sep Manchester United Alex Ferguson
07-Aug Manchester United Alex Ferguson
06-Jul Manchester United Alex Ferguson
05-Jun Chelsea FC José Mourinho
04-May Chelsea FC José Mourinho
03-Apr Arsenal FC Arsène Wenger
02-Mar Manchester United Alex Ferguson
01-Feb Arsenal FC Arsène Wenger
00-01 Manchester United Alex Ferguson
99-00 Manchester United Alex Ferguson
98-99 Manchester United Alex Ferguson
97-98 Arsenal FC Arsène Wenger
96-97 Manchester United Alex Ferguson
95-96 Manchester United Alex Ferguson
94-95 Blackburn Rovers Kenny Dalglish
93-94 Manchester United Alex Ferguson
92-93 Manchester United Alex Ferguson
       
Topics :England Premier LeagueManchester CityLiverpool Football ClubManchester UnitedChelsea

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

