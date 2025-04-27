How Liverpool can secure the 2024-25 Premier League title vs Spurs today?

ALSO READ: What FC Barcelona need to do to complete trophy treble in 2024-25 season? Fans eagerly await the announcement of the English Premier League champions for the 2024–25 season, as Liverpool, the current table-toppers, are one step closer to achieving their second championship title in their history. The Reds face Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, and all they need is a draw to secure the coveted title. Currently standing at 79 points, a draw would push them to 80 points, and with only four matches remaining, their lead will become unassailable.

Premier League title race: Current standings

Position Club GP W D L F A GD P 1 Liverpool 33 24 7 2 75 31 44 79 2 Arsenal 34 18 13 3 63 29 34 67 3 Newcastle United 34 19 5 10 65 44 21 62 4 Manchester City 34 18 7 9 66 43 23 61 5 Chelsea 34 17 9 8 59 40 19 60 6 Nottingham Forest 33 18 6 9 53 39 14 60 7 Aston Villa 34 16 9 9 54 49 5 57 8 Fulham 34 14 9 11 50 46 4 51 9 Brighton & Hove Albion 34 13 12 9 56 55 1 51 10 AFC Bournemouth 34 13 10 11 56 50 6 49 11 Brentford 33 13 10 10 52 40 12 49 12 Crystal Palace 33 13 7 13 56 50 6 46 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 11 12 11 43 47 -4 45 14 Everton 34 12 5 17 51 61 -10 41 15 Manchester United 34 8 14 12 34 41 -7 38 16 Tottenham Hotspur 33 10 8 15 38 46 -8 38 17 West Ham United 33 11 4 18 61 51 10 37 18 Ipswich Town 34 9 9 16 39 58 -19 36 19 Leicester City 34 4 9 21 33 74 -41 21 20 Southampton 34 2 5 27 25 80 -55 11

Why a draw is enough for Liverpool?

If Liverpool manage to score a point against Spurs, they would automatically be crowned champions, regardless of the outcomes of other matches. Arsenal, currently ranked second on 67 points, have only 12 points remaining in their schedule, which would bring their maximum possible points tally to 79, just one point behind Liverpool's total. Considering the current gap, Liverpool will officially conclude the title race with a draw today, securing their second championship title.

Liverpool’s strong record against Spurs

History also favours Liverpool. They have been dominant in their last 15 home matches against Spurs in all competitions, securing 11 victories. Furthermore, Liverpool have scored four goals in each of their last three matches against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, showcasing their offensive strength. In contrast to Spurs, Liverpool have achieved two victories in their last 24 encounters in the Premier League, and they have not conceded a single goal in any of those 18 matches.

What if Spurs defeat Liverpool?

If Spurs manage to upset Liverpool today, the Reds' celebrations for winning the title will be postponed until next week. However, Arsenal would need to defeat AFC Bournemouth for that to occur. Even if Liverpool were to travel to Chelsea next week, they would still secure the title.