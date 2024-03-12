Champions League: Arsenal vs Porto live match time, predictions, streaming

English Premier League leaders Arsenal, who are trailing 0-1 on the aggregate, will be looking to come back into the contest when they host Portuguese club FC Porto for their reverse leg Round of 16 fixture of the Uefa Champions League 2023-24 on Wednesday, March 13 according to the Indian Standard Time.

Porto on the other hand would be looking to continue their dominant form and a win or even a draw at the Emirates Stadium in London could see them enter the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the 10th time. They are two-time champions as well. Arsenal on the other hand have played in only one final and never won the league.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Arsenal vs Porto head-to-head

Arsenal and Porto haven’t played too much together and as a result, there have been only seven encounters between the two clubs from England and Portugal respectively. In those seven matches, Arsenal has won three and so gas Porto with one match in the 2006 Champions League at the group stage in Porto.

Matches Played: 7

Arsenal wins: 3

Porto wins: 3

Draws: 1

Uefa Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2: Arsenal vs Porto Prediction

Since Arsenal will be playing at home, they are the favourites without any doubt. However, they are trailing 0-1 on the aggregate score from the first round therefore they must win it outright as a draw could knock them out of the league.

The two teams have been very fierce in their last five meetings with the Gunners only loss coming against the side from Portugal in their previous meeting. Porto on the other hand has no loss to their name. They might not be the favourite for an outright win butcano trounce the big English club at their home.

Who is the defending champion of the Uefa Champions League

Manchester City of England are the defending champion of the Uefa Champions League.

What could be the probable starting lineups of Arsenal and Porto?

Arsenal's probable starting lineup

David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli

Formation: 4-3-3

Porto’s probable starting lineup

Diogo Costa, Jaoa Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Wendell, Sergio Conceicao, Lucho Gonzalez, Alan Varela, Wenderson Galeno, Pepe, Francisco Evanilison

Formation: 4-3-3

Uefa Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16: Arsenal vs Porto live match time, live streaming and telecast in India

When will the Arsenal vs Porto Uefa Champions League Round of 16 match take place?

The Arsenal vs Porto match in the Uefa Champions League Round of 16 will take place on March 13, 2024 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the Arsenal vs Porto game in the Uefa Champions League?

Arsenal’s Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys will host the Arsenal vs Porto game today after midnight.

What is the live match timing of the Arsenal vs Porto game in the Uefa Champions League, as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Arsenal vs Porto live match will begin at 1:15 AM IST on March 13.

How to watch the live telecast of Arsenal vs Porto Uefa Champions League 2024 in India?

The live telecast of Arsenal vs Porto in India will be available on Sony Sports Network’s HD/SD channels.

Where will the Arsenal vs Porto Uefa Champions League 2024 be live-streamed in India?

The Arsenal vs Porto Uefa Champions League 2024 will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.