Champions League: Barcelona vs Napoli live match time, streaming in India

Barcelona will take on Napoli at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 13, 2024 at 1:30 AM IST. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports and can also be live-streamed on Sony LIV in India

Uefa CL 2023-24 Round of 16 match between Barcelona and Napoli: Match time, predictions, streaming details here. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Barcelona will be vying for their sixth Uefa Champions League title and first, since 2015 as they will take on Napoli in the second leg of their Round of 16 encounters of the 2023-24 UCL season on Wednesday at midnight according to the Indian Standard Time. 

Napoli, the Italian champions will be looking to go one better than their best-ever finish, which was in the last season of the Champions League in 202-23 where they reached the quarterfinal. The first leg in Naples finished at 1-1.
Barcelona vs Napoli head-to-head

Barcelona and Napoli haven’t played too much together and as a result, there have been only two encounters between two clubs for which legendary Diego Maradona played. In those seven matches, Barcelona have won four and three matches have ended in a draw. 

Matches Played: 7
Barcelona wins: 4
Napoli wins: 0
Draws: 3

Uefa Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2: Barcelona vs Napoli Prediction

Since Barcelona will be playing at home, they are the favourites without any doubt. Also, Barcelona has not lost a single game in their last eight matches, while Napoli on the other hand was beaten by AC Milan. 

Who is the defending champion of the Uefa Champions League

Manchester City of England are the defending champion of the Uefa Champions League. 

What could be the probable starting lineups of Barcelona and Napoli?

Barcelona's probable starting lineup

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez,  Joao Cancelo, Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gundogan, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Joao Felix

Formation: 4-3-3

Napoli’s probable starting lineup

Alex Meret, GiovanniDi Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui, Stanislav Lobotka, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Formation: 4-3-3

Uefa Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16: Barcelona vs Napoli live match time, live streaming and telecast in India

When will the Barcelona vs Napoli Uefa Champions League Round of 16 match take place?

The Barcelona vs Napoli match in the Uefa Champions League Round of 16 will take place on March 13, 2024 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the Barcelona vs Napoli game in the Uefa Champions League?

Barcelona’s Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys will host the Barcelona vs Napoli game today.

What is the live match timing of the Barcelona vs Napoli game in the Uefa Champions League, as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Barcelona vs Napoli live match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on March 13.

How to watch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Napoli Uefa Champions League 2024 in India?

The live telecast of Barcelona vs Napoli in India will be available on Sony Sports Network’s HD/SD channels. 

Where will the Barcelona vs Napoli Uefa Champions League 2024 be live-streamed in India?

The Barcelona vs Napoli Uefa Champions League 2024 will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. 
First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

