Chelsea need a puppet manager: Ex-player slams ownership after Maresca exit

Former Chelsea player Pat Nevin, who played for the club between 1983 and 1988, has shared his thoughts on the departure of Enzo Maresca from Chelsea. Nevin expressed a sense of sympathy for Maresca, acknowledging the difficult position the manager was in, especially after a series of underwhelming results this season. Nevin, also a former Scottish international, went on to suggest that Chelsea needed a manager who would be easy to control and align with the club’s vision.

Maresca's Exit Following Tensions with the Board

Maresca, appointed in 2024, parted ways with Chelsea just days after his post-match comments on December 13, following a 2-0 win over Everton. During a press conference, Maresca spoke openly about the lack of support he felt from certain members of the club, which Nevin believed sealed the manager’s fate.

Nevin’s Reaction to Maresca’s Comments ALSO READ: AFCON 2025 Round of 16 schedule, timings and live streaming details Reflecting on the manager's comments, Nevin said, “Not stunned, not shocked. Mildly surprised but no more than that. Over the years, look how many managers have a dig at their board and then survive the next crisis after that. It is minuscule. As soon as he said what he said after the Everton game, I thought his days were numbered.” Nevin explained that it was clear to him how board members at Chelsea would react. He added that while they may tolerate a manager taking the blame for poor results, openly criticizing the club’s support structure was a different matter. “This was an absolute stick-on,” he said.

The Need for a Manager Who Aligns with Chelsea’s Vision Nevin further elaborated on what Chelsea needs in their next manager, explaining that the club is looking for someone who would fully embrace the club's methodology. “Chelsea need someone who is going to buy into the methodology. Another way to say that is you need a puppet. Someone who does exactly what they are told from above.” According to Nevin, Chelsea’s ambitions for success—specifically securing a top-four finish and a spot in the Champions League—may conflict with the need for a manager who is compliant and follows instructions.

Concerns About Hiring an Inexperienced Manager Nevin raised concerns about the possibility of hiring a manager with little to no experience at the highest level. He mentioned that Liam Rosenior could be a potential candidate, but noted his lack of experience in managing at this level. “To bring someone in who doesn’t have that level of experience is a massive, massive chance to take,” Nevin warned. He stressed that the club will likely bring in a younger manager, someone who is easier to control and more likely to fit into their system of management. Maresca’s Tenure and Chelsea’s Recent Struggles