Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League live match time and streaming details

Liverpool head into their clash against Chelsea with an impressive unbeaten streak of ten matches against the Blues, their longest since the late 1980s. Aiming for a fourth consecutive win over Chelsea for the first time since 2011, the newly-crowned Premier League champions will be looking to continue their dominant form as the season winds down.

The Reds sealed their record-equalling 20th English top-flight title in style, thrashing Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield in a performance filled with attacking flair. Goals from Luis Díaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah ensured celebrations erupted on Merseyside. Arne Slot’s men have now won seven of their last eight league matches and have suffered only one defeat in their last 30—making their title run one of sheer dominance.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Chelsea, Nottingham continue to battle for top 4 spots On the other hand, Chelsea, managed by Enzo Maresca, are clinging onto fifth place after consecutive hard-fought wins over Fulham and Everton. Nicolas Jackson has proven decisive in recent outings, but the Blues face a tough finish to the season with Newcastle, Manchester United, and Nottingham Forest still to come. Unbeaten at home in the league since Boxing Day, Chelsea will be desperate to upset Liverpool and boost their hopes of a top-four finish in this critical showdown at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea team news

Enzo Maresca fielded a relatively strong lineup in Stockholm on Thursday, featuring starters like Marc Cucurella, Reece James, and Enzo Fernández. Moisés Caicedo, Cole Palmer, and Nicolas Jackson were brought on at halftime, while defenders Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah are set to return to the squad.

Goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, who missed the trip to Sweden due to a knock picked up against Everton, is likely to recover in time. However, Wesley Fofana remains sidelined with a long-term injury.

Liverpool team news

With Liverpool no longer involved in European competition, they've had a full week to rest—and celebrate—so Arne Slot is unlikely to make many changes to his lineup. The only possible tweak might be up front, where Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo started against Spurs, but Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez will be pushing for a place in the starting XI this time around.

Chelsea vs Liverpool starting line-ups

Chelsea starting 11 (probable): Sánchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernández, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.

Liverpool starting 11 (probable): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Luis Díaz, Gakpo.

Premier League: Chelsea vs Liverpool live telecast and streaming details

When will the Premier League tie between Chelsea and Liverpool be played?

The Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played on May 4.

What time will the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool begin on May 4?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will start at 9:00 PM IST.

What will be the venue for the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool?

The Stamford Bridge Stadium in London will host the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Where will the live telecast of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool be available in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool be available in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.