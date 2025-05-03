Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Chelsea, Nottingham continue to battle for top 4 spots

With one eye on the Champions League, Mikel Arteta could look to rest key players in the remaining league fixtures.

As the Premier League 2025 season draws to a thrilling close, the true drama isn’t at the summit or the basement—it’s in the electrifying scramble for a top-four finish. For neutral fans, this campaign has been a footballing feast, and the real flavor is in the fight for Champions League spots.
 
Liverpool have already been crowned champions, securing their second Premier League title under Arne Slot. Despite setbacks in the Champions League and Carabao Cup final, the Reds have been dominant domestically and now look to finish their season in style with four games left to play. 
 
Arsenal, sitting 15 points behind, out of the title race already and will be shifting their focus to the UEFA Champiosn League for their 2nd leg against PSG away from home next week. With one eye on the Champions League, Mikel Arteta could look to rest key players in the remaining league fixtures. Their lack of squad depth—especially in the attacking department—proved costly once again.
 
Manchester City, meanwhile, are still very much alive in the battle for a top-four spot after a comfortable win over Wolves. That victory takes them to 64 points with three games to go, giving them a solid platform to push for qualification.  Fans expecting tight battle for top 4
 
But the real mayhem lies between fourth-placed Newcastle and seventh-placed Aston Villa—separated by just two points. With four matches left, the margins are razor-thin, and every slip-up could prove fatal. Nottingham Forest’s surprise defeat to Brentford has only intensified the top-four dogfight, making the run-in one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. 
Premier League points table (as of 3rd May)
Rank Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Liverpool 34 25 7 2 80 32 48 82
2 Arsenal 34 18 13 3 63 29 34 67
3 Man City 35 19 7 9 67 43 24 64
4 Newcastle 34 19 5 10 65 44 21 62
5 Chelsea 34 17 9 8 59 40 19 60
6 Nottm Forest 34 18 6 10 53 41 12 60
7 Aston Villa 35 17 9 9 55 49 6 60
8 Fulham 35 14 9 12 50 47 3 51
9 Brighton 34 13 12 9 56 55 1 51
10 Bournemouth 34 13 11 10 53 41 12 50
11 Brentford 34 14 7 13 58 50 8 49
12 Crystal Palace 34 11 12 11 43 47 -4 45
13 Everton 35 9 14 12 36 42 -6 41
14 Wolves 35 12 5 18 51 62 -11 41
15 Man United 34 10 9 15 39 47 -8 39
16 Tottenham 34 11 4 19 62 56 6 37
17 West Ham 34 9 9 16 39 58 -19 36
18 Ipswich Town 35 4 9 22 34 76 -42 21
19 Leicester City 35 5 6 24 29 76 -47 21
20 Southampton 35 2 5 28 25 82 -57 11
 
