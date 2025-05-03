Premier League: Chelsea, Nottingham continue to battle for top 4 spots

As the Premier League 2025 season draws to a thrilling close, the true drama isn’t at the summit or the basement—it’s in the electrifying scramble for a top-four finish. For neutral fans, this campaign has been a footballing feast, and the real flavor is in the fight for Champions League spots.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Aston Villa stay on course for Europe, beat Fulham 1-0 Liverpool have already been crowned champions, securing their second Premier League title under Arne Slot. Despite setbacks in the Champions League and Carabao Cup final, the Reds have been dominant domestically and now look to finish their season in style with four games left to play.

Arsenal, sitting 15 points behind, out of the title race already and will be shifting their focus to the UEFA Champiosn League for their 2nd leg against PSG away from home next week. With one eye on the Champions League, Mikel Arteta could look to rest key players in the remaining league fixtures. Their lack of squad depth—especially in the attacking department—proved costly once again.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are still very much alive in the battle for a top-four spot after a comfortable win over Wolves. That victory takes them to 64 points with three games to go, giving them a solid platform to push for qualification. Fans expecting tight battle for top 4